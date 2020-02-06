Lucy Hale finishes filming ‘Katy Keene’ on the first day! | Katy Keene, Lucy Hale

Lucy Hale Party Katy Keene first day!

The 30-year-old actress went to her Instagram to express her thanks before the premiere of the series, which falls on the last day of filming of the first season!

“My last day of shooting in season 1 happens to be the day of the premiere. I will try to keep it short and sweet. Huge amounts of love, energy, hours and lipstick went into Katy Keene. This show, this city, these people and this character have filled my life with incredible joy. ” Lucy wrote.

She continued, “The gratitude I have through the roof. Thank you to the cast, the team, the writers, the producers and all the hardworking people who made this possible. WATCH tonight only on @thecw and broadcast free tomorrow on the CW app. Thank you all for your help. Katy and the gang look forward to meeting you 🍒 ♥ ️ ”

READ MORE: Lucy reveals what Riverdale fans can expect to see on Katy Keene!

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB