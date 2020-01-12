Lucy Hale Goes Glamorous in Mint Green for the Critics’s Choice Awards 2020 | 2020 Critics’s Choice Awards, Ashleigh Murray, Caleb McLaughlin, Critics Choice Awards, Kennedy McMann, Lucy Hale

Loading...

Lucy Hale looks gorgeous in a mint green dress when you get to the 2020 Critics’s Choice Awards Sunday January 12 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

30-year-old actress joined on red carpet by co-star Katy Keene Ashleigh Murray, Nancy Drew star Kennedy McMann and Stranger Things ” Caleb McLaughlin.

The four actors are expected to present this evening at the awards ceremony.

Tune in to The CW at 7 p.m. EST tonight to attend the Critics’s Choice Awards, which feature some of the best movies and TV shows!

For information: Lucy wore a Miu Miu dress, belt and clutch, with Jimmy Choo heels and jewelry from Harry Kotlar, Djula and Anabela Chan. Kennedy wore a superb Georges Chakra dress.

