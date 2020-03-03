lucy-hale-is-residing-out-her-‘passport-to-paris’-desires!

Lucy Hale just arrived at Paris Style 7 days!

The 30-yr-aged actress sat front row at Miu Miu‘s trend exhibit on Tuesday (March three) in Paris, France.

She was joined at the occasion by Anya Taylor-Joy and Maggie Rogers as they watched Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber and Bella Hadid slay the runway.

“Just remembering the million moments I watched Passport to Paris rising up 🥐,” Lucy wrote on her Instagram, referencing the iconic Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen flick.

We would fully check out a motion picture about Lucy‘s adventures in Paris, just expressing!

