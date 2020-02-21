[lucy-hale-joins-tommy-dorfman-&-spouse-peter-zurkuhlen-at-fendi-fashion-exhibit]

Lucy Hale goes really in purple for the Fendi Style Exhibit on Thursday (February 20) in Milan, Italy.

Signing up for the 30-calendar year-old Katy Keene actress at the Milan Style Week demonstrate was 13 Factors Why actor Tommy Dorfman and spouse Peter Zurkuhlen.

Other stars at the vogue show included Olivia Culpo, Phone Me By Your Identify director Luca Guadagnino, product/vogue designer Olivia Palermo, trend blogger Chiara Ferragni, and design/actress Larsen Thompson.







