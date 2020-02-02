Lucy Hale loves to be single ... but she still stole directly from John Mayer

Lucy Hale’s upcoming Riverdale spin-off series, Katy Keene, occupies the former Pretty Little Liars star so much that her career takes precedence over her dating life. Hale told Cosmopolitan in her cover interview for the March issue of the magazine that she was happy to be single, but that didn’t stop her from taking the chance to meet John Mayer in a VIP-only application.

Hale admitted to Cosmopolitan that she had felt pressure so far, but now that her career is on the right track and she no longer has to worry about feeling lonely, she only wants to meet people who have something positive in bring her already exciting life.

“When I was younger, I always wanted to be with or go out with someone because I was so scared of being alone or alone,” said Hale. “Now I’ve come to the point where I meet someone who really improves my life because I love being single.”

She continued to be attracted to “damaged people”, but now that she is mature she is more open to meeting nice people – as long as they are not boring.

Although 30-year-old Katy Keene is satisfied with the single life, she is still looking for apps and their possibilities.

She admitted to Cosmopolitan that she was using a secret VIP-only application, and when she saw that John Mayer was there, she immediately tried to work with him. Unfortunately, he did not respond to your request.

“I pressed yes for him, but I don’t think he pressed yes for me.”

When Cosmopolitan asked Hale if she was concerned about John Mayer’s questionable reputation as a dating partner, she admitted that she would be able to leave his past behind because he is such an impressive musician.

“I’m so drawn to musical talent, I don’t care,” she said.

This coincides with their own dating history, as Hale has been associated with Alex Marshall from The Cab, Lawson drummer Adam Pitts, country singer Joel Crouse and musician Anthony Kalabretta.

