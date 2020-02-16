[lucy-hale-says-she-relates-to-taylor-swift-in-this-way]

Lucy Hale is relating to Taylor Swift on the matter of seeking approval.

The 30-calendar year-previous Katy Keene actress not too long ago opened up in the new challenge of InStyle about watching Taylor‘s Miss Americana doc.

“I was listening to her speak about approval, and just wanting to be fantastic and do fantastic, and felt so read. I was like, ‘I sense found. I feel viewed!’” Lucy claimed.

“I am kind of at the point in which I’m like, ‘Oh, I can make problems and I can stand up for myself, and I can do X, Y, and Z and nevertheless be good,’” she extra. “My idea of very good has shifted as I have gotten older. Very good does not equal angel. Superior can be angel…with an mind-set.”