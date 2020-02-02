Lucy Hale tried to shoot her shot with John Mayer

American actress Lucy Hale has shown that she tried to shoot her shot once John Mayer and frankly, who doesn’t?

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, the actress of Pretty Little Liars, spoke about her love of being single and how she is now satisfied with her relationship status after years of being afraid of it.

“When I was younger, I always wanted to be with or go out with someone because I was so afraid to be alone or alone,” said Hale of the publication.

“Now I’ve come to the point where I meet someone who really improves my life because I love being single.”

She also noted that she wished she could “get this time back” and claimed that she wasted much of her younger years worrying about relationship issues that were beyond her control.

“I look back and think of all the minutes and hours that I have wasted on my looks or something beyond my control.”

“It feels good not to make fun of certain things,” she said.

Honestly, it sounded pretty reliable there for a while, but then she started talking about an encounter she had with a dating app that was “so-VIP-it-can’t-be-named” what my basic ass can’t relate to.

When she told Cosmopolitan how she found Mayer on the platform, she discussed how she hoped it would fit her back.

“John Mayer is in there,” she said.

“I pressed yes for him, but I don’t think he pressed yes for me,” she said, saying that it didn’t matter to her that he was known to be a bit of a fuckboy because she was “so.” musical talent “.

Yes, even Lucy Hale has a soft spot for the typical fuckboy musician. The next time your best friend tries to tell you about the musician she wants to make her boyfriend, you can just remind them that it didn’t work when Lucy Hale tried to match John Mayer, and it probably won’t work for them.

Famous people, they are just like us! Only … with dating apps that are so exclusive and VIP that we can’t even know what their names are.

Image:

Getty Images / Axelle