lucy-kerr:-charlton-athletic-to-pay-back-tribute-as-former-women’s-player-dies-from-cancer,-aged-twenty

Charlton Athletic Women of all ages have launched a statement confirming their previous player Lucy Kerr has died, aged 20, immediately after a battle with most cancers.

Kerr joined Charlton at the Underneath-14 stage and ended up taking part in in the advancement staff and also captaining Kent Universities.

Charlton Girls will spend tribute to her at an upcoming match, it was announced.

“Everyone at Charlton Athletic Women is saddened to hear the news that previous player Lucy Kerr has passed away,” study a club statement.

It continued: “The ideas of absolutely everyone at Charlton Athletic Ladies are with the relatives at this challenging time and the club will shell out tribute to Lucy in an forthcoming fixture.”

Riteesh Mishra, the Charlton Women’s manager, worked with Kerr at Underneath-16 stage.

She stated of Kerr’s passing: “The news is tragic. My coronary heart goes out to Lucy’s spouse and children and close friends.

“She was there at the commence of my journey with Charlton as a mentor with the Underneath 16s. Her temperament and attitude in particular were being infectious and she always place a smile on the faces of workers.

“She will be in our views and permanently be element of our Charlton household.”

Charlton’s men’s facet released a assertion of their possess following the information.

“Everyone at Charlton Athletic would like to ship their condolences to Lucy’s family at this hard time,” it examine.