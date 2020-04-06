The government has enacted a new law called the Lucy Law, which aims to address the lack of welfare, the large number of puppies and kittens, and the ban on the sale of their third-party business in the UK.

When the law was first passed by parliament in May 2019, cabinet minister Michael Guo said it was about “giving the best possible life to our animals.”

Watch more

“This puts an end to the early separation of puppies and kittens from their mothers, as well as the terrible conditions that are breeding in some of these animals.”

But what exactly is Lucy’s law and how does it protect cats and dogs? Here’s everything you need to know

What is Lucy’s law?

The new law on so-called puppy farms is intensifying and requires that animals be born and raised in a safe environment with their mother and sold from birth.

The law, known as the Lucy Law, was passed by parliament in May 2019 and was formally enacted on April 6, 2020.

How to protect puppies and kittens?

Lucy’s rule is that anyone who wants to get a new puppy or kitten in the UK must now buy directly from a breeder, or instead consider a decision to accept from a rescue center.

It also means that dog breeders are allowed to show puppies interacting with their mothers at their place of birth.

If a business sells a puppy or kitten without a license, it can receive an unlimited penalty or be sent to prison for up to six months.

Why was it introduced?

The law is named after Lucy, King of Caviar Charles Spaniel, who was rescued from a puppy farm in Wales where she was subjected to horrific conditions.

Puppy farms are located all over the UK, and most of them depend on third-party vendors and brokers to distribute puppies that are often sick, damaged, and non-political, and only a few weeks apart from their mother.

Left created with Sketch.

Created just with Sketch.

1/20

Before the show airs on Crufts 2020 on March 5, a poodle is sitting in the basement

Getty

2/20

Dogs and their owners will enter Crufts 2020 in Birmingham on March 5

PA

3/20

An owner and his poodle will arrive at Crufts 2020 in Birmingham on March 5

Reuters

4/20

A standard poodle arrives for the first day of Crufts 20220 in Birmingham on March 5

Jason Scrat / Flick.digital

5/20

A dressed border guard stands on a coin board when he arrives at Crufts 2020 in Birmingham on March 5.

Reuters

6/20

Peggy poodle enters the show on the first day of Crufts 2020

Jason Scrat / Flick.digital

7/20

Parkour show at Crufts 2020

Jason Scrat / Flick.digital

8/20

The dog arrives in Birmingham on March 5 with its owner at Crufts 2020

Adam Hughes / SWNS

9/20

An Afghan ring and a dachshund enter the first day of Crufts 2020

Jason Scrat / Flick.digital

10/20

The owners will arrive with their dogs at Crufts 2020 in Birmingham on March 5

PA

11/20

A pair of jackapoo in their scam on the first day of Crufts 2020

Jason Scrat / Flick.digital

12/20

A Yorkshire tracker on the first day of Crufts 2020

Jason Scrat / Flick.digital

13/20

A girl arrives in Birmingham on March 5 with her Dalmatian at Crufts 2020

Adam Hughes / SWNS

14/20

Owners arrive with their dogs in carriages at Crufts 2020 in Birmingham on March 5.

PA

15/20

The dressed Vip will enter Crufts 2020 in Birmingham on March 5

PA

16/20

The dogs are set to be released on March 5 at Crufts 2020 in Birmingham

Getty

17/20

The dogs are set to be released on March 5 at Crufts 2020 in Birmingham

Adam Hughes / SWNS

18/20

The dogs are set to be released on March 5 at Crufts 2020 in Birmingham

Adam Hughes / SWNS

19/20

The dogs are set to be released on March 5 at Crufts 2020 in Birmingham

Adam Hughes / SWNS

20/20

The dogs are set to be released on March 5 at Crufts 2020 in Birmingham

AFP / Getty

1/20

Before the show airs on Crufts 2020 on March 5, a poodle is sitting in the basement

Getty

2/20

Dogs and their owners will enter Crufts 2020 in Birmingham on March 5

PA

3/20

An owner and his poodle will arrive at Crufts 2020 in Birmingham on March 5

Reuters

4/20

A standard poodle arrives for the first day of Crufts 20220 in Birmingham on March 5

Jason Scrat / Flick.digital

5/20

A dressed border guard stands on a coin board when he arrives at Crufts 2020 in Birmingham on March 5.

Reuters

6/20

Peggy poodle enters the show on the first day of Crufts 2020

Jason Scrat / Flick.digital

7/20

Parkour show at Crufts 2020

Jason Scrat / Flick.digital

8/20

The dog arrives in Birmingham on March 5 with its owner at Crufts 2020

Adam Hughes / SWNS

9/20

An Afghan ring and a dachshund enter the first day of Crufts 2020

Jason Scrat / Flick.digital

10/20

The owners will arrive with their dogs at Crufts 2020 in Birmingham on March 5

PA

11/20

A pair of jackapoo in their scam on the first day of Crufts 2020

Jason Scrat / Flick.digital

12/20

A Yorkshire tracker on the first day of Crufts 2020

Jason Scrat / Flick.digital

13/20

A girl arrives in Birmingham on March 5 with her Dalmatian at Crufts 2020

Adam Hughes / SWNS

14/20

Owners arrive with their dogs in carriages at Crufts 2020 in Birmingham on March 5.

PA

15/20

The dressed Vip will enter Crufts 2020 in Birmingham on March 5

PA

16/20

The dogs are set to be released on March 5 at Crufts 2020 in Birmingham

Getty

17/20

The dogs are set to be released on March 5 at Crufts 2020 in Birmingham

Adam Hughes / SWNS

18/20

The dogs are set to be released on March 5 at Crufts 2020 in Birmingham

Adam Hughes / SWNS

19/20

The dogs are set to be released on March 5 at Crufts 2020 in Birmingham

Adam Hughes / SWNS

20/20

The dogs are set to be released on March 5 at Crufts 2020 in Birmingham

AFP / Getty

This is often accompanied by long-distance transportation, with puppies or kittens threatening medical, surgical or behavioral problems that are suspected for new owners.

Lucy’s law effectively removes the chain of third-party brokers, and as a result all dog and cat breeders are held accountable for the first time.

What is the best way to get a puppy or kitten?

RSPCA recommends that anyone looking for puppies or kittens should consider saving instead of buying.

However, for anyone looking to buy, the government has shared tips on warning signs to look for.

Before visiting:

Research. Go to the seller’s profile and search for their names online. If they advertise many beds from different races, this is a red flag.

Check contact details. Copy and paste the phone number into the search engine. If this number is used in many different ads, sites and dates, it’s probably a deceptive seller.

Check the age of the animal. Puppies and kittens should never be sold for less than 8 weeks – do not buy from someone who advertises a puppy or kitten younger than 8 weeks.

Check the animal’s health records. Make sure the seller shares all your vaccination, flea and worm treatment and microchipping records with you before sale.

When visiting:

The mother must be present. If the mother is not available for a visit, it is unlikely that puppies or kittens will be raised there. Be careful that the seller gives an excuse as to why the mother is not there, for example she is in the vet, asleep, or walking.

Check that the mother is not “fake”. Most fake mothers do not interact with puppies because they are afraid of the return of the real mother.

Beware of puppies and kittens called “rescue” but with a much higher price tag than expected.

If you feel that you have shared or been under pressure with cash, this is a red flag.

The health problems that are observed during the purchase are not normal and otherwise they are not satisfied.

Be careful of suggestions for a suitable place to visit, for example. Parking or highway services, or “front store”, shared with rental properties for sale only and “sales rooms” separate from the puppy farm in the vicinity or workplace.

How is the law received?

Lucy’s law was welcomed by a number of animal welfare fighters, including Chris Sherwood, CEO of RSPCA. “We are very pleased that the government today is banning the sale of puppies and kittens. We believe this is Together with the strict licensing regulations introduced in 2018 and better training of people on how to buy puppies responsibly, it will help suppress this brutal trade.

“We hope that these rules will be enforced properly, so that all dogs used for breeding and sale have a healthy and happy life, where their well-being is a priority.”

Mark Abraham, a veterinarian in the media, author, founder of Pup Aid and the Law Lucy’s Law campaign, added that he was “extremely proud” to have led to a 10-year ban on selling puppies and brutal kittens.

“I would like to thank the Government of the United Kingdom for passing this law, as well as all members of parliament, celebrities, the Welfare Organization and the general members who support us,” Mr Ibrahim said.

“Lucy was a very brave dog, and it is true that her memory is respected by such an important rule to end the oppression of the puppy farm. Protect breeding dogs just like her, as well as cats, animal lovers Their young people, as well as the people, are undoubtedly at risk of irresponsible breeding and cruel puppies and kittens. “