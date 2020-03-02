[lufthansa-extends-china,-tehran-flight-suspensions-thanks-to-coronavirus]



FILE Photo: Lufthansa airplanes are observed parked on the tarmac through a strike of cabin crew union (UFO) at Frankfurt airport, Germany November seven, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Image

March 2, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – German airline group Lufthansa explained on Monday that it was extending the suspension of flights to China right until April 24, to Tehran right until April 30 and lowering expert services to northern Italy due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The epidemic, which commenced in China and has killed pretty much 3,000 folks worldwide, is disrupting flight desire and lots of airlines have suspended or adjusted services in reaction.

“After a extensive assessment of all now readily available info on the coronavirus, Lufthansa Team has made a decision to proceed to increase the suspension of flights amongst Germany, Switzerland, Austria and mainland China by Lufthansa, SWISS and Austrian Airlines right until 24 April,” Lufthansa stated.

It stated it was also suspending flights concerning Munich and Hong Kong concerning March six and April 24, with travellers to be put onto flights through Frankfurt and Zurich the place attainable. It mentioned it was cancelling some flights amongst Frankfurt and Munich to Seoul much too.

Lufthansa Group airlines, which include things like Swiss and Austrian airlines, had already explained on Friday that it would minimize the number of small- and medium-haul flights by up to 25% in the coming weeks depending on how coronavirus spreads.

On Monday Lufthansa gave aspects of its scheduling variations, which includes modifying expert services to northern Italy, which has come to be a flashpoint in the coronavirus outbreak.

It claimed Austrian Airlines was slashing its flights to Italy in March and April by 40% though Lufthansa subsidiary Brussels Airlines is reducing flights to Rome, Milan, Venice and Bologna by 30% until finally March 14.

Swiss Airlines will likely also cut some services to pieces of Italy right until the conclusion of April while Eurowings is decreasing capacity to some Italian destinations till March 8.

Lufthansa mentioned it was also early to evaluate the effect on its earnings, which are owing to be printed on March 19.

The airline has by now stated it would look into financial temporary actions these types of as a firm-wide employing freeze.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin Modifying by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)