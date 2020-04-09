Lufthansa is shutting down low-cost airlines, saying the airline will not catch the pandemic for years.

(Respectfully yours, Photo: AFP Realxnews / Daniel Roland)

The ban on flights and closures across the country threatens the risks of bankrupt airlines around the world. Carriers dropped thousands of planes, suspended short-haul flight schedules and put workers on unpaid leave.



latest update: April 9, 2020, 8:49 AM IST

London: Lufthansa, one of Europe’s largest airlines, is constantly reducing the size of its fleet and shutting down one of its low-cost carriers because it warns that the air transport sector will take years to recover from the disease. Cronavirus epidemic will improve.

The airline, which has national carriers in Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Belgium, said in a statement on Tuesday that at least 43 aircraft would permanently destroy about 6 percent of its fleet and increase its airline budget. Germanwings will provide.

DLAKY’s assessment is that “it will take months for global travel restrictions to be completely lifted and it will take years for global demand for air travel to return to pre-crisis levels.” Accordingly, the decision was taken to “take extensive measures to reduce the capacity of long-haul flights and management.”

In Lufthansa, 13 Airbus aircraft and five Boeing 747-400 aircraft are permanently destroyed, and 11 other Airbus A320 aircraft are out of short-term operation. The company said the measures would reduce capacity at Lufthansa centers in Frankfurt and Munich.

Operations at Germanwings will be interrupted by another 10 A320s working in parent Eurovision. The fleet will also be permanently reduced in Lufthansa Cityline, a regional airline that reduces flights to tourist destinations, as well as Austrian and Brussels airlines. Lufthansa says Swiss International Airlines is adjusting its fleet size by delaying the delivery of new cargo planes and potentially destroying older aircraft before the program.

The company said it would hold talks with unions and labor councils to discuss “new employment models in order to maintain jobs as much as possible.”

