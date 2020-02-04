Luis Arroyo bribery case: former state representative appears on Tuesday for prosecution in federal court

It is the former state representative Luis Arroyo who is facing a federal judge.

He must be tried on Tuesday before the American district judge Steven Seeger at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse.

For the first time in October, federal prosecutors filed a one-page indictment document last month, known as information against Arroyo, who accused him of bribery. Although it repeated earlier allegations, the submission was substantial because information typically indicates the intention of a suspect to plead guilty.

Multiple calls for comments from Arroyo’s lawyer, Michael Gillespie, have not been answered. Arroyo is one of the four elected officials who have been charged with the ongoing criminal investigation by the FBI into public corruption. Last week, former Senator Martin Sandoval pleaded guilty to a bribery arrangement involving red-light cameras.

Prosecutors accused Arroyo for the first time of bribing a criminal complaint in October. In addition, they revealed a senator who has worked with them occasionally since 2016. The complaint did not mention the senator, but a source identified that person as Senator Terry Link, D-Vernon Hills. Link has publicly denied it. Arroyo resigned from the house.

The case outlined against Arroyo last fall revolved around his lobbying in Chicago as manager of Spartacus 3 LLC. Arroyo signed a deal between Spartacus 3 and V.S.S. Inc. in August 2018 that promised $ 2500 in monthly payments from US. to Spartacus. US had hired the Arroyo company to lobby the Chicago City Council for a sweepstakes regulation, according to the FBI.

Sweepstakes machines are not regulated by the Illinois Gaming Board, but look like regular gambling machines.

Arroyo approached Link during last year’s Spring Legislative Session on Sweepstakes legislation and then contacted again at the end of July, according to the complaint, which Link does not name but refers to him as Cooperating Witness 1. On 2 August, the two men met at a Highland Park restaurant with an unnamed person and that person’s employee. Arroyo said he needed Link to support legislation in the Senate.

Later, Link asked to talk to Arroyo alone. When they stepped outside, Link reportedly said, “These are you and I are talking now.” . . no one else. “And Arroyo reportedly said,” Whatever you tell me. . . stays between you and me. “

Federal investigators were monitoring, the document said.

Arroyo then explained that he was a “paid consultant” and said to Link: “If you set a price for it, I mean, if you want to be paid, you want someone else to receive a monthly check, a monthly stipend, we can put them on contract. We can give you a contract. Tell me what it is. Tell me what you need. “

Link is said to have acknowledged: “I’m looking for something, you know?” I’m at dusk, you know. “

Arroyo is said to have explained how he had earned $ 2,500 a month and said, “That would be a guarantee for you.” Link answered, “OK.” Arroyo further said: “My word is my band and my, my reputation.”

The FBI says the men met again on August 22 at a restaurant in Skokie, where Arroyo reportedly handed over a check for $ 2500. It was written on a name that the FBI had told Link to give to Arroyo. The payments were expected to continue for six to 12 months.

“I’m going to give you this here,” Arroyo reportedly said. “This is, this is, this is the jackpot.”