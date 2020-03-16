Luis Boa Morte stole the display on MTV Cribs as the Fulham midfielder showed us his Corsa, cinema area, and a garden he’d in no way been in

Cribs, the MTV clearly show of the noughties, was meant to be a glimpse into the lavish existence of the rich and famed.

Richard Branson experienced a private island, 50 Cent’s 19-bed room location arrived with 35 bathrooms, and Tony Hawk had his have skatepark.

Boa Morte, who manufactured 296 Leading League appearances, performed for Arsenal, Fulham, West Ham and Southampton

But none of them owned a Vauxhall Corsa, did they?

Luis Boa Morte did and arrived in the modest motor vehicle to show us about his detached property in Surrey.

It was not the lifetime of a footballer we anticipated to see, but we’re happy the previous midfielder granted access to MTV’s cameras.

If you are ‘working’ from house and decide to view something this week, make confident it is this episode of Footballers’ Cribs – possibly the very best just one of the great deal.

talkSPORT is still not confident if it was a joke he was taking part in on the community.

Boa Morte lived in a modest dwelling while a Leading League participant for Fulham and drove a silver Corsa

The 1st room the midfielder, then playing for Fulham, showed us was the residing room, which he admits to not paying out significantly time in, outlining his cinema area is in which he likes to be when at home.

Shots of his son, who lived in Portugal at the time, as nicely as his girlfriend, adorn the partitions, when his DVDs stay in a cardboard box.

The 42-yr-outdated initial arrived in England from Portugal in 1997 when he joined Arsenal.

He not often performed and moved to Southampton in 1999 right before investing seven many years at Fulham amongst 2000 and 2007.

Cribs was MTV’s model of By the Keyhole when it was on in the noughties

The kitchen experienced a sink, which the cameras resolved to film for a near-up

His favorite location was the cinema space, which also housed his PlayStation 2

And he discovered the only go well with in his wardrobe was his official Fulham one particular, worn on matchdays, which was hanging up on the curtain rail. He also admitted he experienced by no means set foot in his backyard garden prior to providing access to the MTV camera crew.

“It’s not in a terrific point out,” he explained of the grass.

Other nuggets of information and facts about Boa Morte provided him describing he experienced never ever shaved in his lifetime, which is why there was no razors in his rest room and that he loves seeing horror films – just not on his have.

His DVD collection was housed in a cardboard box and revealed he loves seeing horror films

Boa Morte had by no means set foot in the backyard garden – are we positive this was his position and he was not acquiring absolutely everyone on?