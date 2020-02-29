luis-robert-is-remaining-viewed:-‘i’m-going-to-manual-him-the-suitable-way’-jose-abreu-claims

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Jose Abreu’s locker at Camelback Ranch is the initial on the still left as you enter the area.

Luis Robert’s is the 2nd on the remaining, right where by Abreu, 33, can continue to keep a close eye on Robert the 22-year-old fellow Cuban.

Robert appreciates he’s getting watched.

“Always,” he mentioned via translator Billy Russo. “Just to be on time in the morning. When we go to the cages, when we hit, when we go to the field or the gymnasium. He has taken me and will not go away me driving. I have to be with him.”

Robert, who signed a $50 million, six-year deal in January devoid of obtaining played a key league match, is the Sox’ youngest prized, costly commodity. He will be their Opening Day heart fielder. He has a large amount of talent and a ton to understand about getting a big leaguer.

Eloy Jimenez is from the Dominican Republic but he speaks Robert’s language, plays together with him in the outfield and can very best relate to what Robert is heading via ideal now. A 12 months ago, Jimenez was the 22-yr-outdated with the huge, new agreement, the youthful star at Sox camp with huge minor league numbers and important league anticipations to match.

“They’ve the two taken me underneath their wings,” Robert claimed. “Coaching me, guiding me. It is an interesting detail to go by means of. Eloy is youthful but he has encounter. Pito is a veteran and every person follows him.”

Action out of line and there are outcomes, Robert mentioned. Like fines.

“If I get here late or overlook some thing, I have to spend Eloy and Pito [Abreu],” Robert explained. “If Eloy will get here late he has to pay back me and Abreu.”

Robert would not be the to start with young, budding star to act like he owns the home. He knows his popularity as the subsequent massive point precedes him.

“Yes, of system,” he stated. “But I’m new here. And as a lot expertise as you have, that doesn’t preclude you from doing factors the correct way. I lean on them simply because they have practical experience and next them will be far better for me. You can always study from another person with much more expertise. That is what I’m paid out to do here.”

Abreu, who signed a $50 million offer for a few more many years with the Sox this offseason, earns his fork out not just with his play but for his part as a clubhouse leader and mentor, and not just to Robert. He says Robert, the kid’s joke-cracking apart, is experienced for his age. But he nevertheless treats him extra like a father than big brother.

“I am likely to manual him to do issues the appropriate way,” Abreu stated Friday.

“He doesn’t want [special treatment] since he’s very experienced, but all people needs the aid of a veteran.”

Robert is off to a good begin this spring. He has a triple, a double off the wall, a stroll and one strikeout in seven plate appearances. He has created very good reads in the outfield, seems relaxed in center and has manufactured a pair of good functioning catches.

He is aware he is a top rated applicant for Rookie of the Yr, an honor he hopes to pocket.

“Yes of training course,” he said. “That is what I work for, to have a great period and enable the staff get games. You have to retain operating really hard each day, and you will have good results. If Rookie of the Year is there, I’ll be happy to have it.”