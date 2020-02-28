[Luis Suarez claims his Barcelona contract is made up of automated renewal clause]

Image by High-quality Activity Photographs/Getty Visuals

The striker’s deal expires next summer

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has been talking about his potential and revealed there is a clause in his recent offer that means his deal will be renewed if he options in 60 per cent of the team’s video games upcoming period.

Suarez’s latest deal expires upcoming summer season by which time he will be 34.

There has previously been a great deal of chat about his substitution with Barca greatly rumored to be contemplating signing Lautaro Martinez in the summer months.

Here’s what Suarez has experienced to say:

There is the alternative that following 12 months if I enjoy 60 per cent of the games I’m readily available for, I renew,” he claimed. ”I am satisfied right here and my household is way too. ”I’m where by I always required to be and I sense helpful, but the conclusion has to arrive from the club, I want to remain here but that doesn’t depend on me.” Resource | RAC1

The Uruguay intercontinental experienced scored 14 plans in 23 matches this year before damage interrupted his campaign. He underwent surgical treatment in January that noticed the club rule him out of motion for 4 months.