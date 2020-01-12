Loading...

Barcelona’s striker Luis Suarez could miss the rest of the season after undergoing keyhole surgery on his right knee, the Spanish champions said.

The 32-year-old Uruguay international was scrutinized on Sunday and has been on the sidelines for at least four months.

AFP or licensor

Luis Suarez may have played his last game of the season after knee surgery

Barcelona’s last LaLiga game is scheduled for the weekend of May 23-24. On May 30, the Champions League final will meet Ernesto Valverde’s team.

The Barca official website states: “The first team player, Luis Suarez, was Ramon Cugat operated, using keyhole surgery to repair an injury to the right knee outer meniscus by suturing.

“The Uruguayan striker will be out for about four months.”

Suarez played the whole game on Thursday when Barcelona lost their Spanish Super Cup semi-final 3-2 to Atletico Madrid in Saudi Arabia.

AFP or licensor

The Uruguayan international showed his best side before the injury to Atletico

The former leader of Ajax and Liverpool scored 14 goals in 23 appearances this season, 11 of them in the LaLiga.

He also has seven templates for his name, most of all of Spain’s top division players.

According to the Spanish newspaper Marca, the Barca bosses will organize an emergency meeting to discuss possible transfer destinations for Suarez.