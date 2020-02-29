luis-suarez-reveals-his-contract-at-barcelona-will-be-prolonged-if-he-performs-60-for-every-cent-of-matches-following-year

Luis Suarez has exposed his deal will be extended at Barcelona if he performs in 60 for every cent of the club’s matches future period.

The Uruguayan striker has been an integral member of the Blaugrana’s squad due to the fact he arrived from Liverpool in 2014, netting a staggering 142 objectives in 180 LaLiga appearances.

AFP or licensors Luis Suarez has a exceptional record at Barcelona

However, the 33-12 months-old only has 18 months remaining of his agreement and rumours are circulating that he could shift on this summer time.

Inspite of the speculation, Suarez has insisted his long run stays at Camp Nou and it is considered the club hopes the club are equally keen to prolong his stay.

Suarez told RAC1: “There is the selection that if I perform 60 for every cent of the video games I’m out there for up coming calendar year, I renew.

“I am joyful here and my spouse and children is way too. I’m where by I generally wished to be and I sense helpful, but the determination has to occur from the club. I want to keep right here but that does not rely on me.

Suarez may possibly not participate in once again this year after he sustained a knee injuries in the Spanish Super Cup defeat to Atletico Madrid, but the ex-Reds ace is assured it will not be a extensive term difficulty.

‘”My knee? I was taking part in since I was made use of to actively playing with agony. I experienced cartilage complications, I also experienced a meniscal cyst,” he added.

“This triggers you to place pressure on other parts of the knee and almost everything will come alongside one another creating you additional issues. I’m decided to be match once more.”

Next the severity of Suarez’s personal injury, Barcelona were allowed to make the surprise crisis signing of Martin Braithwaite from Leganes on a four-and-a-50 %-12 months deal.