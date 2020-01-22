Luka Jones on “Shrill” and How to Play the Dirtbag Boyfriend

Luka Jones and Aidy Bryant on “Shrill”

Luka Jones knows you don’t like him.

Or maybe more specifically, he knows that you are not betting on his character. As a boisterous, incapable Ryan on shrill against Aidy Bryants Annie, he plays a classic loser friend: he cheats. He asks Annie to leave the back door after connecting so that her roommates won’t see her. He has a child he didn’t tell about and no discernible source of income. When Jones starts season two (January 24th in Hulu), he agrees that you’re not in Ryan’s corner.

“After season one was released, I was sitting in my local cafe and it was pretty busy, but a woman across the street noticed me and signaled that she recognized me from Shrill,” he tells InsideHook. “She mouthed the words” I love the show “or something like that. It was clear what she was talking about because it was just coming out. And I say,” Thank you. “After a while, I go to her and I say,” It is so, so nice of you. “She said really nice things about the show in general and Aidy and everyone else. And I thought,” This is so nice. It is so beautiful. I really appreciate that. I will pass it on. “And then I went back and sat down to have my coffee. And when she left, she said,” I want her to drop you. “And I said,” I see. I understand.'”

That seems to be the general consensus when it comes to Ryan, but part of what makes him so convincing is that as the show’s first season unfolds, it becomes clear that he is trying despite his apparent lack of success , It is a twist on the bad friend, which The Cut calls “the best friend”. (“The BMB,” Jones says with a laugh.) He’s not malicious; he is just clueless

“There is next to nothing I can do to make some of these situations feel different than at least deeply insensitive on their part,” says Jones. “And I think so I think about him: I don’t think he means being deeply insensitive. I think it is accidentally deeply insensitive, which is no less hurtful. He loves her, he takes care of her and he just doesn’t know how to do it in a way that feels lovingly all over the place, but from the inside I just play it like he loves her, and then sometimes I say words that I, Luka, know that they won’t love their character very much. “

“It would be different if he were the type of a friend I don’t know, who explicitly names their bad names or something like that,” he continues. “And then I have to pull it back and say,” I’m sorry, I’m sorry. I know i’m sorry I’m terrible. “But he’s kind of like a puppy who doesn’t know the rules and didn’t have to learn them, maybe that’s how privileged he is. A crappy friend is where it is. It’s not like he says something behind her back or anything. “

Ryan is serious and naive, which appeals to us. (After Annie’s mother jokes at dinner that he has permission to hit her, when he sees that she is reaching for the bread bowl, he replies seriously, “I would never hit a woman.”) He does not underestimate her like her boss and he’s not cruel to her like the online troll commenting on her weight and even raising her father’s cancer. But that’s not enough to make him a worthy partner.

“I’ve never played a character like this where people had feelings for my character,” says Jones. “I mean, I played a character in which people thought,” Yeah, man. I like you in everything. “But I think the expressiveness of this show is particularly remarkable for certain sections of the population, and I don’t just mean the obvious ones. Only everyone who is really connected to the idea that it can be difficult to feel comfortable in your own skin if you don’t already do it automatically. ”

Regardless of whether it happens naturally or takes time, this convenience is key – and he led Jones through to Shrill through a PhD in philosophy and his time as an actor with the Upright Citizens Brigade in Los Angeles. As he tweeted recently, “One trait that fortunately I ended up with is that I find it exciting to be with people who are funnier and / or smarter than me.”

“I feel good about it, I really enjoyed it when people were really comedic talented or incredibly intelligent and benefited from those qualities instead of feeling overly competitive with them or whatever people sometimes feel or maybe sometimes diminish with that, ”he explains. “It’s just very exciting for me.”

This genius and steadfastness could do him good if his unpopular opinion that Annie will stay with Ryan for the foreseeable future ceases.

“I think she’s brave (by staying with him),” he says. “How many of us have to deal with someone who doesn’t behave the way we prefer or ideally, even if we don’t express it.” I think she should stay with him as long as she feels connected to him as she does, and as long as he helps her – not intentionally – to work on her ability to ask what she really wants and deserves .. And so far, if he stops helping her, or if she grows out of him or something, then I understand that she’ll let him go. “

Of course he knows you disagree and he understands that too.

“I just think he’s a triggering character for some people, and I think that’s part of what makes him interesting to play and maybe part of what makes him interesting and useful for Annie’s main story,” says he. “You want the audience to feel something. And if it looks like “fuck this guy,” that’s great. It’s cool.”