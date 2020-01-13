Luka Sabbat talks about this “cultivated” love triangle | adult, Luka Sabbat, Television

There are only a few days left before the new season of adult is here and star Luka Sabbat tells about this love triangle between Zoey, Luca and Aaron.

“There is drama, okay,” Luka shared in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, teasing the new season.

He adds, “I mean, there’s a lot going on outside of my love triangle. It’s pretty funny in the sense that [Luca] and Aaron are such different people. He is this super charismatic, outgoing and fun guy. I will not say that I am a recluse, but I really want to relax. And Zoey has different moods, and we each adapt differently to different moods. “

At the top of the love triangle, Luka also opened his friendship with Yara Shahidi.

“I hang out with Yara in real life, so I forget that we are together in a show,” he said. “We have a lot of fun cognitive speeches, and we agree and disagree on a lot. We always share music because we have similar but different musical tastes. We cut it. “

He continues: “The other day, we had lunch at the castle and spent time together, and I saw her at the Golden Globes after-party. It’s just funny: I haven’t seen her for months, then we see each other and we resume the last time we spoke. “

adult-ish returns on Thursday January 16 on Freeform.

