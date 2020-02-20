[luke-combs-coming-to-bakersfield-as-component-of-his-‘what-you-see-is-what-you-get’-tour]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Award successful region singer Luke Combs is coming to Bakersfield as aspect of his “What You See Is What You Get” Tour. Combs will execute at the Mechanics Lender Arena on Oct. 24. The display will function specific attendees Ashley McBryde, Drew Parker and Ray Fulcher.

Pre-sale tickets will be produced accessible Feb. 25 at 12 p.m. with typical gross sales using put on Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. You can indication up for pre-registration right here.

This past November, “What You See Is What You Get” debuted selection just one on the all-style Billboard 200 chart. The album was also named as a person of Billboard’s Leading Nation Albums with 172,00 equivalent units offered.