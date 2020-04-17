Luke Evans has also transformed his Gaston Beauty and Beast role with the help of his girlfriend. (Instagram / Disney)

Luke Evans’ boy Rafa Olarra is set to assist the developer in reprising their role in Gaston’s Disney Family Singalong.

Disney Family Singalong has brought stars around the Atlantic – including Beyoncé, Ariana Grande and the High School Musical team – to bring the music back to life in the studio.

Luke Evans joined Josh Gad, who starred in the 2017 Live action Beauty and the Beast, in exchange for their duet “Gaston”.

Like all the other musicians, Evans tweeted how he played at home, and took to Instagram to show how his boyfriend has a hand in making this happen.

The beautiful photo shows that Olarra was in the camera work, with Mr Evans writing: “Now it’s Team Gaston!”

Like the rest of the world, Luke Evans and his girlfriend Rafa Olarra have been living alone for the past few weeks.

The two Instagram accounts show that, they have been burned out, elsewhere, and as many have turned to bleach in an attempt to overcome anxiety, rediscovering themselves in the form of red paint.

Luke Evans’ fiancée Rafa Olarra is a managing director.

Evans first went public with his new boyfriend in February, sharing a photo of himself

“She loves my Welsh jokes,” she wrote. “No, no, they do!”

The actor came out as gay in 2002, but has long lived his private life ever since.

In 2017 he expressed his view of The Jackal magazine, saying: “There is a courtesy to privacy.

“I’m trying to keep my respect for my private life and protect people in my life.”

Asked if it was ever a problem in Hollywood, he said: “This question is difficult to answer.

“I don’t know” Hollywood “the way you name it, they think. I don’t think about it. I don’t feel connected. The talents, the successes, the things you do in your life – I don’t see how that affects the other.