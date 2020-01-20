Luke Evans is featured in ITV’s Pembrokeshire Murders mini-series

Luke Evans will appear in the ITV mini-series “The Pembrokeshire Murders”, which will start shooting this month. File photo of Rune Hellestad / UPI | Stock Photo

January 20 (UPI) – Beauty and the Beast and The alienist Actor Luke Evans signed up as a star in the ITV miniseries, The Pembrokeshire murders,

The three-part thriller was written by Nick Stevens, based on the true crime book. Catch the bullseye killer by Steve Wilkins and Jonathan Hill.

Director Marc Evans is expected to start filming this month.

Evans will play against Wilkins, a police detective in Wales who reopened several 1980s cold cases in 2006 and tried to catch a serial killer with modern forensic technology.

“It is a privilege to play the role of Steve Wilkins The Pembrokeshire murders and working with (producer) Simon Heath, his team at World Productions and ITV again, it is a big responsibility for me because the drama is a real crime that continues to affect the families of those who tragically live was taken, “said Evans in a press release.

The cast also includes Keith Allen, Owen Teale, Alexandria Riley, Caroline Berry, Oliver Ryan and David Fynn.