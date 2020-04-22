Luke Gulbranson Storms After Summer House Confrontation

Karolina Wojtasik / Bravo

Another day, another summer house confrontation.

In this exclusive clip from tonight’s new episode, Amanda Batula | and Paige DeSorbo face to face Luke Gulbranson about his roommate’s behavior Hannah Berner. For women, Luke is thought to be annoying every time Hannah seduces another man, even though he acts like a playboy.

“I’ve always been like, do what you want,” Luke defended. “I haven’t told her that she can’t talk to men.”

“Don’t say you won’t get mad when he talks to other people,” Amanda chuckled.

Graphic designer points are supported by a series of backlash provided by Bravo. In the recording, viewers see Luke getting hotter as Hannah teases Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll.

According to Luke, if he ever commented on Hannah teasing, he was just “joking.” Amanda doubted her position, saying that Luke was angry at the time.

“I mean, I can sit here and argue with you, but I’ll accept it,” Luke said. “I’ll tell you now, I don’t care if there are men.”

“You’re a liar, Luke!” Amanda exploded.

As things got hotter between Luke and the women, other housemates were watching, including Hannah. In her confession, Amanda admits she “would have liked to have never spoken to Luke.”

Of course, when the three of them returned for a picnic, the group asked about the quarrel.

“I don’t know, many things are brought to my attention that I didn’t realize,” Luke said.

“She didn’t realize her own actions. Like, angry at you and yelling at you and fighting with you and mad at you and telling you not to talk to people,” Amanda joked.

Because Amanda “was paying attention,” Hannah asked for a roommate to take care of everything. Unfortunately, Amanda didn’t want to back down when she brought Luke a try before Hannah’s birthday.

“When did you have sex with this girl?” Amanda interrogated. “But what day? Was it before you came and celebrated his birthday? A few days before. So he slept in the same bed two nights in a row that you had just had sex, and you didn’t tell him.”

At this point, Luke attacks and removes his solo cup.

Will Luke apologize for the way she did? For that answer, be sure to watch the new episode tonight.

Summer House airs Wednesdays at 9pm on Bravo.

