Lulu Wang urges the industry to hire female directors

If you’re looking for the antidote to the extremely male and white Academy Awards, you’ve probably watched the Independent Spirit Awards last night. The award ceremony, which recognizes smaller, independently produced films, offered a diverse range of moderators and nominees, which stand in stark contrast to the other large and brilliant award ceremonies this weekend.

Lulu Wang’s The Farewell received two awards, one for the best support woman, Zhao Shuzhen, unable to travel from China due to the outbreak of the corona virus, and a surprise win for Best Feature. The farewell was a selection from the Sundance Film Festival and a critical hit where Star Awkwafina won a Golden Globe for best actress in a musical or comedy.

But like Greta Gerwig, Alma Har’el, Olivia Wilde, Kasi Lemmons and countless other female directors, Wang and her film were rejected by the academy. Wang took the stage to celebrate her victory and asked the industry to hire directors for their projects.

“There has been a lot of talk this year about how to encourage more women to participate in the film or involve more women in the conversation. I just have to say that you don’t have to encourage women. There are many women who make films and that Want to make films and they’re in film school. Shadowing is great, programs are great. But what women really need is just the job. Just give them the damn job. Give them the money, you know? “

Wang went on to discuss the American government’s lack of funding for creative arts. While many countries around the world have national film funds (the British Film Fund uses lottery revenue to fund films), America does not use its resources the same way. Wang said, “Unfortunately, in America we won’t have a lifelong career producing government-funded art house films. It’s just not the country we live in. Just give women the jobs!” Don’t let them run through so many tires. “

Best debut winner Olivia Wilde, who won for the slippery teen comedy Booksmart, repeated Wang’s statement: “There are so many women who are willing to tell their stories, you and I empower you. ‘ “

Film is a unique art form in many ways, but perhaps the biggest hurdle is the literal entrance fee. Even micro-budget films take a lot of money, not to mention time, people, dedication, expertise, and more, to make a film. And the people who keep the purse chains are mostly older, pure white men who don’t invest in women or people with color.

What we really need are marginalized people on this side of the table who can use power and influence to tell their stories. The audience is there and the money is there. You just have to pay the damn women.

