HONG KONG – Canadian exercise brand Lululemon released statements Tuesday apologizing for, and distancing itself from, a T-shirt design promoted by one of the directors of art that triggered anger and accusations of racism online.

The hashtag “Lululemon insulting China” was viewed 204 million times on China’s Weibo platform on Tuesday afternoon, with some commentators calling for a boycott of the brand.

The furore began on Sunday, with a link to Instagram posted by Lululemon official Trevor Fleming, promoting the sale of a T-shirt on California artist Jess Sluder’s website, under the name “bat fried rice.”

The long-sleeved T-shirt, featuring a pair of chopsticks with wings in the front and a Chinese takeout box with wings on the back, riled critics who said the two were trying to provoke anti-Asian sentiment during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We acted immediately, and the person involved was not an employee of Lululemon,” the company said in an Instagram response to a customer on Tuesday, without identifying the individual.

It called the image and the post inappropriate and futile, and apologized that one of its employees was associated with promoting the offensive T-shirt.

In a statement to Reuters, Fleming said, “This is something I deeply regret, and my eyes have been opened to the profound impact of this mistake.”

In his LinkedIn account, Fleming said he worked with Lululemon until April 2020.

Sluder did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Reports of racial assaults charged against Asians have grown since the pandemic first emerged in a market that sells wildlife in China last year, before spreading worldwide to affect 2.4 million people, with more than 169,000 deaths.

Initial studies said the virus could have originated in the bats.

Before it was deleted on Sunday, Sluder’s Instagram account post read, “Where did COVID-19 come from? Nothing definite, but we do know that a bat is involved.”

Plus, “As of now, my limited edition #quarantees are now available. Link to the bio or DM for details … Thanks for your support and sense of humor! #Humornothat #batfriedrice.”

However, in the days that followed, Instagram users left more than a thousand comments on Luluemon’s official account, accusing it of xenophobia.

China has blocked Instagram domestically with what is known as the Great Firewall.

Lululemon did not apologize in a separate statement to Weibo’s official account on Tuesday, but said the design was not a product and the firm opposed “any such behavior.”

This is not the first time Lululemon has faced criticism for being incredible. In 2013, Chip Wilson, the founder of the cult yoga wearer, apologized for comments suggesting that some women’s bodies “don’t work” in the brand’s pants.

(Reporting by Pei Li; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)