Lululemon Employee Confident for Developing ‘Bat Fried Rice’ Shirt

Lululemon’s cuts to one of the art directors for promoting a “Bat Fried Rice” dress were widely racist and designed to push anti-Asian sentiment amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The popular brand of exercise apparel apologized Tuesday for its involvement in the controversy, ignoring the Sunday following Lululemon’s employee Trevor Fleming shares a link to the California-based artist’s clothing Jess Sluder.

As you can see, the white and red t-shirt features chopsticks with bat wings at the front and a Chinese takeout box with wings on the back … along with the words “No Thank You” in the box and down the arms.

Sluder sold the dress for $ 60 and thanked buyers for their support and sense of humor in a now-deleted post, adding … “Where’s COVID-19? Not sure, but we know with a bat attached. “

Although the COVID-19 virus is believed to be from the bat, reports of violence against the Assyrians have increased since the onset of the pandemic because of its apparent origin in China.

Lululemon reacted with indignation over his involvement in the “Bat Fried Rice” dress by firing Fleming and rebuking the message of the shirt as inappropriate and incomprehensible.

The company says, “We acted immediately, and the person involved was no longer an employee of Lululemon.” It added that the design of the dress was not a Lululemon product and that it would oppose “any discriminatory behavior.”