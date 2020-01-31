Lululemon’s “We Made Too Much” sale means big discounts on exercise equipment

At Lululemon you get up to 40% discount on the training equipment

Lululemon

We have praised Lululemon’s many virtues for men before.

However, we usually focus on sporting goods and everyday items from the brand – clothes that you can wear with woven technical fabrics in informal offices.

This time we focused on Lululemon’s constantly updated sale “We Made Too Much” Savings in actual training and training equipment, Get up to 40% off a range of shorts, breathable T-shirts, track jackets and more

Some special features:

Active jacket

This running layer, available in two colors, is water-repellent, breathable and has reflective details.

Metal Vent Tech long sleeve shirt

Seamless construction, intelligent airflow, four-way stretch and anti-stink technology.

Pace Breaker Short 7 ”linerless

A sweat-wicking, stretchy shorts with plenty of storage space.

