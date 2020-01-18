Lunar Claims and Free Speech by Holiday Mathis – Boston Herald

hhd@get.creators.com (Holiday Mathis)

While the assertive Aries moon encounters Jupiter, you tolerate opinions that differ from yours. Even listen to them. Free speech is essential for the evolution of a society – a freedom that is useless if it is not exercised. Those who only say the accepted do not move the needle to the truth. To test ideas, they must be heard.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19). We need eachother. We show it in different ways – friendly statements, tearful interactions, public acknowledgments – all to reinforce connectedness and to communicate the power and nature of a relationship.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20). Although something certainly seems acceptable when more people do it, it should not in itself be a factor in a moral or value-driven decision. The question that really matters: is that right?

GEMINI (May 21 – June 21). Because you have invested in another and have an ineffable depth of love for them, tears may come instead of words. It speaks not to weakness but to the holiness of bonds.

CANCER (June 22 – July 22). If you stand out as very remarkable, you will be promoted or, like the tallest flower in the field, cut down. It is better not to attract jealous attention now. Mix and lead from within.

LEO (July 23 to August 22). Your social knowledge and your ability to read people will be put to the test with the many possibilities this day offers you. You come on stage by just being yourself.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22). You will mysteriously feel compelled to study a person who you would not normally consider a role model. There is a quality here that you will absorb, although it may remain under your consciousness for a while.

LIBRA (September 23 to October 23). There was a time when you wanted to prevent yourself at all costs. Now you don’t worry about foolishness or inequality, because mistakes are a transition ritual in a valuable company.

SCORPIO (October 24 to Nov. 21). There are many comparisons that are not worth making, questions that waste the time it takes to ask them, and ways that lead nowhere. You avoid those pitfalls by deciding what you want and going exclusively for it.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21). Feelings are mysterious, irrational and random. We want to blame someone, but who? Maybe it’s nobody’s fault. and it’s not yours either. Yet it is up to you to move yourself to a new emotional place.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19). Love brings sacrifice. Sometimes the sacrifice is a simple matter of accepting who another person is and what they want without trying to influence or control it.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18). If you don’t get the attention you need, find out how you can get it or go elsewhere. The belief of others is crucial to your plans. Without support it is too easy to lose confidence.

FISHING (February 19 – March 20). The boundaries and expectations that you have within a relationship are just as important as the nurturing and affection that you give. All these things will co-exist today.

TODAY BIRTHDAY (December 5). It is said that the only true happiness is happiness for no reason. That is what you will have this year. Events that are worth celebrating, achievements, good relationships – that is all part of it. But for these reasons that come and go, there will be unreasonable satisfaction. Aquarius and Capricorn love you. Your lucky numbers are: 6, 27, 10, 38 and 5.

ASTROLOGICAL QUESTION: “I am a widow of Gemini (June 17, 1948). My husband died five years ago. I only recently started dating. It seems that I am too independent for the men to whom I feel attracted. I need a new men’s race! What sign is he? ”

Beautiful Venus so close to your sun says that you radiate charm and live in a distinct style. An Aquarius man you meet in the last week of January embodies the trust you love and will also be the progressive thinker you are looking for.

“I am a Taurus senior (May 4, 1940). My independence is very important to me, and although I am social, I prefer to live alone. Will I be healthy enough to do this?”

You are a strong bull with a preference for recreation, music and art. Health complaints by residents of Taurus are often concerned with the neck and throat. Another potential problem for Taurus is a love of pleasure and sometimes too much food and drink. Your graph is lively and capable, and if you can control hedonistic impulses, you must be able to live independently for a long time.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Walter Elias Disney has changed the world with a modest mouse and intended to make people smile. The legacy of the original Imagineer shines with animation, entertainment, theme parks and smiling faces of children of all ages. The birth sun of Disney and Uranus in Sagittarius, the sign of exploration and expansion, is complimented by a moon in the sign of harmony and art.

