Lunch at school: Trump administration proposes to back down on Michelle Obama’s nutrition guidelines

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration took a new step Friday towards dismantling Michelle Obama’s school nutrition guidelines, proposing a new rule that could lead to more pizza and fries and less fruit and smaller variety vegetables in school menus.

Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, who announced the rule changes on Obama’s birthday, said they were needed to give schools more flexibility and reduce waste while providing nutritious meals and appetizing.

But advocates of infant nutrition saw it differently.

“What a shameless and embarrassing surrender for lobbyists at the expense of American children and their well-being,” said Sam Kass, who was executive director of Obama’s “Let’s Move” campaign to combat childhood obesity. “This country – and its children – deserve so much better.”

Under the proposal, schools would be allowed to reduce the amount of certain types of vegetables served for lunch, and pulses offered as meat substitutes could also be counted as part of the vegetable requirement. The potatoes could be served as a vegetable.

The proposal would also allow schools to reduce the amount of fruit for take-out breakfast served outside the cafeteria.

Gay Anderson, president of the School Nutrition Association, said that while nutritional standards have been generally successful, certain requirements have resulted in reduced program participation, increased costs and waste.

“The USDA school meal flexibilities help us manage these challenges and prepare nutritious meals that meet the tastes of students,” Anderson said in a statement.

The school lunch program serves approximately 30 million students, most of them from low-income families.

“The Trump administration’s aggression against children’s health continues today on the pretext of” simplifying “school meals,” said Colin Schwartz, deputy director of legislative affairs for the Center for Science in the Public, said in a statement. interest.

The proposal would give schools more flexibility in offering a la carte dishes, which, Schwartz said, “would create a huge flaw in school nutrition guidelines, opening the way for children to choose pizza, burgers, fries and other high-calorie foods, “saturated fats or sodium instead of balanced school meals every day. “

Geraldine Henchy, director of nutrition policy at the Food Research & Action Center, said the bottom line should be nutrition, but revisions to the à la carte rule would result in students getting “a lot more fat, a lot more sodium, a lot more calories. “

Specifically, the proposal would reduce the amount of red and orange vegetables that should be offered daily for lunch.

For take-out breakfasts, the fruit portions can be reduced from one cup to half a cup.

Representative Bobby Scott, a Democrat from Virginia and chair of the House committee on education and work, said the proposal “threatens the progress we have made toward improving nutrition in schools”.

“For many children, the food they eat at school is their only access to healthy and nutritious meals,” he said.

The American Heart Association said the rule “would put the health of children at risk”.

“Healthy school meals help fight childhood obesity and poor cardiovascular health, but they also help lay the foundation for a life of healthy behaviors,” the group said.

As the first lady, Obama championed healthier school meals as part of the “Let’s Move” campaign.

“With one in three children on the verge of diabetes, it is unacceptable that the Trump administration auction off the potato and junk food industries,” said Kass.

The 2010 Law on the Health of Hungry Children sets nutritional standards for school meals, requiring schools to offer fruits and vegetables and more whole grain foods and to limit calories, fat and sodium.

The proposed rule is the second measure taken by the Trump administration to lower the nutritional standards of the school lunch program. Under a 2018 rule, the administration reduced whole grains that were to be served and authorized low-fat chocolate milk. Before the rule change, only flavored milk without fat was allowed.

Perdue announced the proposed changes in San Antonio, Texas.

“Schools and school districts continue to tell us that there is still too much food waste and that more common sense flexibility is needed to provide students with nutritious and appetizing meals,” he said. .

The agency also proposed changes to the summer meal program, which serves 2.6 million children.

Copyright © 2020 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

.