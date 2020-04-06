Lune Croissanterie Is Dishing Up Warm Cross Cruffin Treats For Easter

If there’s anything that is heading make this upcoming week in existence-at-residence isolation go to some degree faster, it’s understanding that we have obtained a 4 working day weekend coming up (lol, as if that even matters any more) BUT it’s also Easter which indicates bulk treats. And you know what’s happening for us blessed shits in Melbourne? Lune Croissanterie is bringing back again its crumbly and mouth watering hybrid-of-a-hybrid Warm Cross Cruffins.

Not yet offered to pre-order but have undoubtedly been mentioned on their Instagram nowadays, the scrumptious minor flaky treats (that are what would happen if a hot cross bun, a croissant, and a muffin all received together and set a bun in the oven) will be back for 4 times only (!!!) this Easter. Sweet mother of God I am ready for this. I yearn deep in my soul to Eat The Hybrid Bun.

Wanna know what these toddlers look like? Well, forged your eyes over very last year’s offering in all their glazed surprise.

Oh my God they glance so fantastic. Those scrumptious, crumbly, flaky HCCs could choose my complete wallet and own belongings and I would not say no. These pastries could kick me sq. in the guts and I’d go again for far more.

Of course, with the shutdowns, Lune is continue to working in the CBD and Fitzroy as takeaway only, and you can now order on line for contactless supply. Heads up that if you want a supply of important treats dropped at your doorway, you have to have to order a bare minimum for $50 worth of pastries but looking at these delightful toddlers, I’m gonna say which is not gonna be far too challenging to do.

Preserve an eye on Lune’s Instagram for the instant they announce preorders of the Very hot Cross Cruffins, mainly because oh boy they are gonna go like hotcakes.

BRB, turning on article notifications straight away. I can’t skip out on these toddlers, not this calendar year.