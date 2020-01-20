Lung disease in 20 percent of the stonemasons in Queensland

Almost every fifth stonemason in Queensland has a potentially fatal lung disease.

According to WorkCover Queensland, more than 1,000 stonemasons suffer from silicosis, while another 26 suffer from the more severe progressive massive fibrosis.

Silicosis usually occurs in stone metals that cut stone slabs and inhale silicate dust, which leads to scarring of the lungs and difficulty breathing.

Silicosis is caused by inhalation of silica fume. (A current affair)

In the United States, silicosis has been reported to cause more than 100 deaths per year.

Jonathan Walsh, principal in Brisbane at law firm Maurice Blackburn, has urged both state and federal governments to take action.

“Some of our customers have spoken of dust from dry-cut kitchen countertops that is so thick in the air that they can hardly breathe,” he said.

Mr. Walsh said the Queensland government’s health check made the scale of the problem clear, but stressed that it was the only state to have thoroughly investigated the problem.

“In NSW, for example, we have no idea how many stonemasons have been diagnosed with silicosis – and, according to a recent parliamentary bill, even medical experts say they don’t know,” he said.

The Queensland government introduced new industry regulations last year to ensure worker safety.

The incurable lung disease silicosis is making rapid progress in Australia. (A current affair)

The regulations came into force in October, seven months after the death of the Gold Coast stonemason Anthony White, who is believed to be the first Australian trader to succumb to this condition.

They describe protocols for dust control, protective equipment for workers, air monitoring and safe installation.

In 2018, the state government banned dry cutting and publicly warned against working with artificial stones.

Queensland’s Employment Minister, Grace Grace, said her government is leading the country in action to resolve the problem.

“We acted swiftly and resolutely on this matter to ensure that workers’ health was protected and employers met their obligations,” she said.

“I have written several times to various federal ministers since 2018, highlighting the need for a national response to this serious matter.”