Lupe Fiasko wants to be the next member of the slaughterhouse

The slaughterhouse disbanded almost two years ago. The moment became official when Kxng Crooked (aka Crooked I) announced that he had withdrawn from the supergroup. Days later, Royce expressed 5’9 Crook’s point of view. The news came during a year that Joe Budden had declared that he had resigned from the music. Joe mainly focused on podcast, TV hosting and reality television.

Slaughterhouse has been in the news again for the past week. On Eminem’s surprise release Music To Be Murdered By, the founder of Shady Records gathers the group he signed a decade ago – minus Joe Budden. Joell Ortiz, Royce and Crooked for “I Will” (embedded below) are listed separately on the album. It is the second formation of 3/4 of the group after the remix of 2018 to Joell Ortiz & Apollo Brown’s “Timberlan’d Up” with Nickel Nine.

Joe Budden replies to Eminem's latest disses

Joe Budden has publicly stated that he previously told his bandmates that they had permission to replace him. “I can’t speak for why they don’t,” Budden said last October during an episode of Pull Up with Freddie Gibbs. “When I suggested that they would probably find another rapper to take my place and still make music, they didn’t think it was the best idea, and it was years ago. It could have changed.”

Last weekend Joe reacted to the new song with his former bandmates. He claimed that Eminem’s verse did not contain a dissident (and responded to another, undeniable push from his former employer). In the midst of all this chatter, a respected colleague emerged and threw his hat in the ring to take Budden’s place.

Kxng Crooked explains why Slaughterhouse has to release one last album

Lupe Fiasco tweeted this week: “Yo Joe Budden, I’ll get you the place for the slaughterhouse.” In 2018, Fiasco released a video by comedian / actor Chris D’Elia that made fun of Eminem’s rap delivery. Later, Lu said, “I posted this video of the comedian that imitates Eminem’s rap style because I found it funny and most rappers actually rap like that when they write to catch a flow and get a tune” wrote Lupe. “I like Em and most other rappers, I don’t want smoke, but if I did I would destroy them all. Especially Joe Budden and Em too. ”

To date, the DROGAS WAVE architect has never shared the microphone with Eminem, Crooked, Ortiz, or Royce, but such a struggle should spark fans’ anticipation of possible collaboration in the near future.

Kxng Crooked is brutally honest about the breakup of the slaughterhouse (video)

Lupe is known for his admiration for Slaughterhouse and shared his praise in an interview with The Breakfast Club in 2012. He also has experience as a member of the short-lived super group CRS (Child Rebel Soldier) with Pharrell Williams and Kanye Westen.

Like Joell, Crooked, Royce and Joe, Lupe Fiasco is an excellent hip hop veteran who went against the grain. He is known to have applied for his major label contract with Atlantic Records on the street. Many members of Slaughterhouse had problems with the label before the group was founded. In October, Kxng Crooked made an argument why the group had to release another album. He said the third project started recording in the late 2010s.

A new video by Lupe Fiasco shows that selling out was never his plan

The tweet came at a busy time for Lupe. To celebrate his debut album Food & Liquor, he will go on a selected US city tour:

FOOD & DRINK US 2020 TOUR

(Only the album “Food & Liquor” will be performed on these dates)

Royce tells Joe Budden that he has a new album and it will bring Budden out of retirement

#BonusBeat: Eminem's "I Will" with Royce 5'9, Joell Ortiz and Kxng Crooked:

