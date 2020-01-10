Lupita Nyong & # 39; or accused of being rude to fans, heard complaining about them – Up News Info

Loading...

WENN / Instar

According to a Twitter user, the Kenyan-Mexican actress rolled her eyes after posing for a photo with the user at a & # 39; Black Panther & # 39 ;.

Lupita Nyong & # 39; O She has always been known as a happy girl. Some fans who have had the opportunity to meet her in real life may not think the same way. The Kenyan-Mexican star has recently been accused of rude behavior with fans.

People circled on Twitter to share their uncomfortable and interesting interaction with celebrities, and one person described his not-so-pleasant experience with Lupita. Recalling the moment he attended an early release party for ‘Black Panther“explained the user,” I was the 4 person who greeted Lupita and told her how much I appreciate her and how wonderful she is. She answered nothing. After posing for a photo, he rolled his eyes. ”

In addition, the user said that he heard Lupita complaining about his fans. The “U.S“The star reportedly said she” didn’t want to be there and that she didn’t mind taking pictures. Rolling his eyes, sighing. “The person added,” He seemed so miserable at night. This was the day before the national launch, so I thought why. I’d rather she didn’t come home to relax. ”

Lupita Nyong & # 39; o was accused of being rude to fans.

This led other users to go outside and claim that they had experienced similar things. Someone who claimed to be a perk on “Black Panther” claimed that Lupita was “very rude on the set,” while another shared: “My friend was invited to a Broadway play with Lupita and the actress who invited my friend. My friend returned to the stage and they all went through the same back door. Lupita was apparently very rude to the fans who were waiting there in the cast. ”

Meanwhile another tried to “think of nothing” when Lupita was rude to her. “I thought it could have been a bad night,” the user said. “He posed for photos with some, but it seemed that he wanted to be somewhere else than there.”

Lupita has not yet responded.