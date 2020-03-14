Lurie Yard is a 3-acre downtown Chicago gem with bulbs, perennials, oaks, magnolias and animal stories.

Two staff with trash pickers labored by the beds of Lurie Backyard garden Tuesday morning as I began a behind the scenes tour of Spring Bloom with director Laura Ekasetya.

“We’re trying to get the hooch bottles picked up,” Ekasetya stated.

“Hooch bottles” are phrases not spoken often more than enough.

Additional very seriously, a closely used general public place centered on vegetation provides its very own troubles. It is the kind of intersection that I come across interesting.

Additionally Lurie Backyard garden fits in my bundle of favored near lakefront areas that incorporates the South Rocks at Montrose Harbor and Wooded Island at Jackson Park. They are not wild places per se, but at the very least two are wildscapes.

I typically wander Lurie Yard, 3 acres at the northwest corner of Monroe Street and Columbus Generate, at least the moment every period. It is vastly distinct now, mostly browns and stubble. In two months, it will spin colors as vibrantly as a native Peruvian dance. Much of the stubble was slash back to 15 inches in the warm weather previous weekend. (The 15 inches is to leave ample stalk to help indigenous bees.) Ekasetya claimed Mother’s Day is the peak of shade. My favorite image was taken in May four many years ago.

Spring Bloom will be particular, or should really be, with 61,000 bulbs planted by volunteers and staff members past tumble.

“We want to make a spring show since winter season is so very long,” Ekasetya reported. “It’s excellent to have an early show for the people.”

This time of yr, you have to look nearer for early colour, this sort of as for crocuses on Tuesday.Dale Bowman

Pink-winged blackbirds trilled as we began. Ekasetya said they had arrived two days previously. There are presently hints of coloration, but you will need to appear close for the crocuses and snowdrops.

“A fox arrived by one evening when we doing work [last fall],” Ekasetya stated.

She has never seen a raccoon in the garden. Coyotes are all over, but have not been noticed in the backyard garden. Rabbits are there, but populations are held in examine. They really do not have snakes, possibly due to the fact of the cement and asphalt surrounding the back garden.

“Crows are taking in the voles,” she said.

They have witnessed opossums, pointed out for their feeding on ticks and remaining a marsupial.

I was amazed to see that some oaks, chinkapin and Hill’s (at times recognised as northern pin oak), were being planted. They are comparatively shallow-rooted oaks that really should endure in the a few to four feet of soil of the backyard. Oaks support incredible amounts of life, a single purpose they have been planted. So considerably squirrels have only arrive when the acorns fell from the chinkapin.

John Bryan, the philanthropist that Mayor Richard M. Daley tapped to help with fundraising, is commemorated with a Hill’s oak that Piet Oudolf, the first designer of the perennial gardens, prompt in a single of his common visits. Hill’s oaks have fantastic purple drop coloration.

Ekasetya took the coach from Kansas Metropolis and visited Lurie Back garden the day it opened in 2004. When an opening came in 2010, she applied, then started in February of 2011. She arrived from the Chicago Botanic Backyard garden the place she tended to perennials developed underneath study evaluation. In 2017, she became director.

Director Laura Ekasetya points out some of the late winter season do the job setting up at Lurie Backyard garden.Dale Bowman

I always believed that Lurie Yard flowed into its placing actually in the shadows of downtown skyscrapers.

“That informs exactly where I set the trees,” Ekasetya claimed. “I am careful in which I set them.”

Ekasetya touched on some factors that aid us mortal gardeners. Each for Lurie and home gardens, one particular of the major problems is what plants to pull. For Lurie Back garden, that is doubly critical mainly because substances are not utilised and quackgrass is some thing that desires maintaining immediately after.

I found some new plantings intriguing, including bigleaf and umbrella magnolias. The alternative to go with bigleaf is important. It is leaves can achieve a lawn across and it is native to southeastern United States. With climate transform, planting them below is a possibility to stay ahead of climate modify. That’s an choice additional gardeners in the spot may possibly take into consideration.

As we concluded talking, a murder of 30 crows headed north, about following Michigan Avenue. Generally desired to generate “a murder of crows.’’

A robin flew in low and landed in close proximity to the north edge shrubbery.

It was time.

Lurie Yard is open up 6 a.m.-11 p.m. day-to-day. The only closures are for these yearly functions as the Shamrock Shuffle and the Chicago Marathon and irregular celebrations for the Earth Sequence or Stanley Cup.

For extra on Lurie Back garden, activities, volunteer possibilities and tie-in events these as with the Millennium Park Film Collection on Tuesday evenings, go to luriegarden.org. Gardeners can decide on up ideas by subsequent on social media.

Or just get a break and wander all around the backyard garden just after do the job or when checking out Millennium Park.

Or at this mix of brome tussock sedge, white-tinged sedge, plantain sedge, and bigger snowdrop for early coloration. Dale Bowman