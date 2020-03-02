[lusia-harris:-the-1st-at-any-time-female-basketball-superstar]

Lusia Harris turned the initially female ever drafted in the NBA in 1977 by the New Orleans Jazz.

She concluded her school career with two,981 details and one,662 rebounds, averaging 25.9 factors and 14.5 rebounds for each sport.

Standing at 6’3, Harris performed at Delta State College from 1974-77 and led the college to a few consecutive Nationwide titles in NCAA Division III from 1975-77.

Pic Credit score: blacpast.org

Born in Minter Town, Mississippi to Ethel and Willie Harris, a vegetable farmer as the tenth of 11 youngsters, Harris liked basketball. As it turned out, all of her brothers and one particular of her more mature sisters, Janie, also performed basketball.

Harris and her siblings attended Amanda Elzy Large College in Greenwood, Mississippi. During higher school, Harris established her superior university file of scoring 46 points in a recreation and that was at a time when several girls’ applications about the country have been nevertheless actively playing six on 6 basketball.

Mississippi was just one of the first States to undertake the five on 5 policies and Harris was one particular of the first dominant feminine basketball players actively playing by “men’s rules”.

Pic Credit: nbahoopsonline.com

Immediately after primary her crew to a few straight Condition tournaments, alternatively of attending the Traditionally Black College – Alcorn Condition University where by there was no women’s basketball workforce – Harris chose to go to the predominantly white faculty Delta Condition College at the risk of her very own life just to engage in basketball.

At the time, black people today weren’t authorized to eat in the similar buildings as whites, wander on the exact sidewalk, or even make eye speak to with white persons. Harris was the only black lady on her staff. In her own terms, she claimed: “I had noticed white people today ahead of, but I experienced never talked to them.”

The first time ladies had been permitted to contend in basketball at the Olympics was in 1976 and Harris’ group gained a silver medal for the US in the Montreal Olympics.

Pic Credit history: theblackdetour.com

On that crew were some of the finest female basketball gamers to at any time perform the recreation, but Harris dazzled. She would conclusion up primary her workforce in both equally points and rebounds.

Describing her, Pat Summitt,

a teammate on that staff and just one of the finest coaches basketball has recognised

said: “Lucy Harris assisted us get a

silver medal. Without having her, we don’t win a silver medal. She was our anchor”.

Summit in contrast her to Shaquille O’Neal. That 12 months at the Olympics she averaged 15 factors and 7 rebounds and she was the first woman at any time to rating a bucket in the Olympics.

In the 1977 NBA, Harris was drafted in the seventh round in advance of 33 men by the New Orleans Jazz generating her the very first and so far the only lady at any time formally drafted. Harris declined for the reason that she was expecting at the time.

Yrs later, Harris played a calendar year of pro basketball for the small-lived Women’s Expert Basketball League with the Houston Angels. She returned to Delta Condition in which she earned a master’s in education and learning and grew to become an Assistant Women’s Basketball mentor.

Pic Credit score: nba.com

She later on spent two years

as a head mentor for Texas Southern College Women’s Basketball group and in

1992, Harris and Nora White turned the 1st gals to be elected into the

Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

“Players adjust the game. But ahead of we imagine about the improvements, we have to consider who genuinely laid the foundation. I imply, we’ve had a good deal of fantastic coaches, and we have experienced a lot of fantastic players, but one player that gave us global respect was Lucy Harris,” Summitt mentioned.

Harris is now married and goes by the identify Lusia Harris-Stewart. She now teaches in her home point out of Mississippi and coaches sometimes.