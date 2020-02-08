Lute – GED – Get every Dolla music video

Celebrated on the video single “Under The Sun” from Dreamvilles 2019 Revenge of the Dreamers III album. Charlotte, a native of North Carolina, smashed the second verse that lies between the high-caliber tribesmen of J.Cole and DaBaby. Now with a new single called “G.E.D. (Gettin Every Dolla) ”, Lute continues to show that he is a top MC, with or without the support.

“Tired of listening, “I can’t wait” until you blow,‘ ” Lute raps and throws his numerous features on Dreamville mix tapes in court, not to mention his outstanding album 2017, which is (by some) under the radar West1996 Pt. Second This new song has been in Lut’s hiding place for some time. Last spring, at the Dreamville Festival in Raleigh, North Carolina, fans heard Lute “G.E.D.” (2:10).

Deniro Farrar, Lute & Elevator Jay Rap with a heart and a vision for a better life (video)

Now with the accompanying picture, a solo lute (which has been managed by Little Brothers rapper Big Pooh for years) inspires while the camera rolls back and shows the MC on a horse. At the same time, constipated elders watch in a combination of awe and disgust. Here Lute reflects on his advent and his admiration for his mentor and refers to the groundbreaking mixtape The Warm Up. “Ni **, as he was used to heating Cole’s Warm Up / My Ni **, warmed the house with the stove / Sh * t talent can go / Skinny Ni ** A of the 4 / used to rap Ni ** for bread when I’m bored, ”he raps. Under contract with Dreamville since 2015, Lute went on tour with Cole in 2017 and then with J.I.D. and EarthGang later this year.

However, all this money talk is not exactly one-sided. Still, while wearing a gold chain and end cap, Lute spits out his most poignant line of the track: “Who doesn’t give a shit what it’s worth, no hearse follows a U-Haul.“

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=unt_LFp5TiM (/ embed)

J. Cole, Lute & DaBaby show why NC is one of the hottest hip-hop states under the sun

The picture for “G.E.D.” closes with Lute on a gold-encrusted bicycle that stands in a lemon grove illuminated at sunset. As the people float up and down behind him, Lute resolves the song with a last line: “Because I’m not there to see how they see themselves / Don’t be angry, just be yourself.”

Dreamville’s ROTD3 was named one of the best albums by Ambrosia For Heads in 2019. Lute music is currently on the official AFH playlist.