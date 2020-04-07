Luton Town and Atletico Madrid have paid tribute to Radomir Antic, who has passed away at the age of 71.

The previous Yugoslavia global was a legend as a player for the Hatters, in advance of moving into coaching and having demand of Atletico Madrid, rivals True Madrid and also Barcelona.

Luton legend and previous Atletico Madrid manager Radomir Antic has sadly handed away

Antic appreciated his greatest accomplishment with Los Rojiblancos – exactly where he experienced three different spells as manager – guiding Atletico Madrid to the LaLiga and Copa del Rey double during the 1995/96 year.

The Serbian was appointed Real Madrid supervisor in 2001, keeping the task for 11 months.

When he was then appointed Barcelona boss in 2003, Antic come to be only the 2nd person to mentor both equally El Clasico rivals, after Enrique Fernandez Viola.

He used the majority of his actively playing profession with Partizan Belgrade, but spent the closing 4 years of his actively playing vocation at Luton.

With the Hatters, ‘Raddy’ was portion of the staff that was topped Next Division champions in 1982.

In the adhering to year, he scored a aim from Manchester Town that kept Luton in the top rated flight, and also intended the Citizens had been relegated.

Antic spent one far more season at Kenilworth Road before retiring at the age of 36.

And the Championship club compensated tribute to their hero on Monday evening.

“We are devastated to study of the passing of Town legend Radomir Antic, at the age of 71,” they wrote on Twitter.

“A genuine Hatters hero, for marketing and protecting against relegation. The feelings of all at Kenilworth Highway are with his loved ones and good friends at this terribly unfortunate time. Rest in peace, Raddy”.

Soon after hanging up his boots Antic moved into coaching, mainly in Spain.

Starting off his managerial vocation at True Zaragoza, he also had two spells as True Oviedo boss and a brief stint at Celta Vigo.

But he is most well-identified for his a few spells in demand of Atletico Madrid, who also paid out tribute to their previous manager.

A assertion from Atletico’s formal Twitter account go through: “The Atletico de Madrid spouse and children is mourning the passing of Radomir Antic, 1 of our famous coaches.

“You will eternally reside in our hearts. Relaxation in peace.”

Antic was in cost of the Serbia countrywide group among 2008 and 2010, foremost his nation to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, ahead of ending his career in China.

