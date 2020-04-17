Lux ended Gallo’s relentless run on MLB The Show

Los Angeles Dodger infielder Gavin Lux gave Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo his first defeat in the MLB The Show Player Tournament on Thursday, appearing with a 5-4 victory.

Gallo (11-1) has won three of its last four games on the night. He beat Miami Marlins right-hander Ryne Stanek 2-0, leading Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette 6-4 and lowering Cleveland Indians first baseman Carlos Santana 7-3.

Lux (9-3) went 2-2 on Thursday, defeating Stanek 5-0 but losing 3-2 to the Tampa Bay Rays’ left hander and falling 8-3 to Bichette.

Bichette (9-3) had a 2-2 night with a 10-6 loss to Snell and an 8-0 Santana route.

Snell (10-2) won his four games, clinching a 1-0 win over Stanek and outscoring Santana 6-0.

The online tournament using the game “MLB The Show 20” featured one player from each of the league’s 30 major teams. The charity event helps fill some time for players and fans in the baseball season to be shut down forever because of the coronavirus pandemic.

All players will square once in a 29-game round robin for three weeks. Each regular-season game takes three home runs, and there are extra alerts when needed.

The top eight players will reach the postseason, culminating in a May 2 World Series. The playoffs will use a best-of-three format up to the World Series, which will be a best-of-five.

Among other players in action Thursday, Baltimore Orioles outfielder Dwight Smith Jr. and New York Yankees right Tommy Kahle went 3-1. Minnesota Twins right-hander Trevor May made the 3-2 mark.

Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter and Atlanta Braves right-hander Luke Jackson each went 2-2. Santana posted a 1-4 record while Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto and Stanek both lost in all four of their games.

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Major League Baseball, in partnership with the players association, will donate $ 5,000 for each player to a Boys and Girls Club in his community. A total of $ 175,000 will be awarded, with a World Series prize of $ 25,000.

MLB The League of Players stand out as of late, until Thursday:

American League East

1. Tampa Bay Rays’ Blake Snell, 10-2

2. Toronto Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette, 9-3

3. Baltimore Orioles’ Dwight Smith Jr., 6-2

4. New York Yankees’ Tommy Kahnle, 3-5

5. Eduardo Rodriguez of the Boston Red Sox, 1-7

American League Central

Q1. Tigers’ Niko Goodrum, 5-3

Q1. Luke Giolito of the Chicago White Sox, 5-3

3. Minnesota Twins’ Trevor Mayo, 7-5

4. The Kansas City Royals’ Brett Phillips, 4-4

5. Cleveland Indians’ Carlos Santana, 1-9

American League West

1. Texas Rangers’ Joey Gallo, 11-1

2. Oakland Athletics’ Jesus Luzardo, 4-4

3. Seattle Mariners’ Carl Edwards Jr., 3-5

4. The Houston Astros’ Lance McCullers Jr., 2-6

5. Los Angeles Ty ‘Ty Buttrey, 1-7

National League East

1. The New York Mets’ Jeff McNeil, 6-2

2. Philadelphia Phillies’ Rhys Hoskins, 5-3

3. Atlanta Braves’ Luke Jackson, 5-7

4. The Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto, 1-6

5. The Miami Marlins’ Ryne Stanek, 2-10

National League Central

Q1. Cincinnati Reds’ Amir Garrett, 6-2

Q1. The Ian Cubs’ Ian Happ, 6-2

3. St. Louis Cardinals’ Matt Carpenter, 4-4

4. Milwaukee Brewers’ Josh Hader, 3-5

5. Pittsburgh Pirates’ Cole Tucker, 2-6

National League West

1. The Los Angeles Dodger ‘Gavin Lux, 9-3

2. San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr., 5-3

3. The Arizona Diamondbacks’ Jon Duplantier, 4-4

4. The Colorado Rockies’ David Dahl, 2-5

5. San Francisco Giants’ Hunter Pence, 2-6

-Remove Level Media