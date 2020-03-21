LUXnow is Shaking Up the Luxury Marketplace

The luxury market place is a notably challenging niche to make your mark in. In quite a few instances, shoppers of luxury goods depend on model names when deciding how to use their acquiring electric power. With that being stated, a excellent idea always has the prospect to shake issues up. A new startup is looking to do just that by addressing a gaping hole in the luxury market. LUXnow is having the accomplishment of peer-to-peer marketplace and is introducing an app to the elite that caters to all of their needs.

We were being lucky to converse with LUXnow CEO, Matt Sweetwood, about every little thing the app has to supply, the attitude of luxury people and what is subsequent for LUXnow. When the COVID-19 scare finally blows about and we are all completed social distancing, be confident to address on your own to the getaway you have earned with LUXnow.

“We Provide Handy and Simple Accessibility to Luxury”

LUXnow is a exceptional notion in the planet of applications, some thing that is difficult to do. Though other applications like Uber and Airbnb have established the culture in which LUXnow can prosper, there is no just one else in the sector who caters to their demographic. Airbnb has normalized the principle of vacationing in a person else’s house, LUXnow has designed an avenue to elevate that vacation.

Screenshot of LUXnow

The application alone is highly intuitive. Immediately after downloading LUXnow and logging in with my Facebook account — people can also use a Google account for a quick log-in, or create their individual account — I made a decision to browse the listings in each mine and LUXnow’s hometown of South Florida.

Screenshots of LUXnow

I then swiped from area to portion and took a glance at the several listings of luxurious vehicles, yachts, and properties. The selections at my fingertips have been amazing. I felt as though I was on a mobile edition of Fantasy Island. I requested Matt Sweetwood if the objective of the application was to aid satisfy fantasies, to which he replied:

“Half of what we do is cater to fantasy and escapism: renting a Lamborghini to younger folks who can manage it for a weekend. The other half is life-style servicing. [Those customers] are savoring a snug lifestyle and want to sustain that when they vacation … We are providing a luxurious knowledge and that is the coronary heart of it. In my head, fantasy is a incredibly large stage. What we offer you is a chance to enjoy luxury in an attainable and effortless way.”

An Application Born in the Home of Luxury

Miami has lengthy been house to visions of natural beauty and luxurious. It has also been the swiftest expanding metropolis in the Gig Financial state market. It is fitting that South Florida would be property to an application like LUXnow.

Sweetwood acknowledged this by stating “Miami is the town of luxury. The place wherever people today come to experience exotic luxury autos, good residences and fantastic eating … Individuals come to Miami to elevate their lifestyle. They are looking for something to sense very good about. Las Vegas has a very particular sort of atmosphere, whilst Miami is all about luxury and elegance. We supply precisely the variety of expertise that men and women want to have when they occur in this article.”

He is just appropriate. The exotic car rental business has been a staple of the South Florida financial system for numerous years and Airbnbs in the area do notably perfectly, especially through Art Basel and Miami Music Week. People sorts of once-a-year functions, as effectively as significant weekends like the Super Bowl, are large revenue-makers for South Florida. The occasion enterprise goes hand in hand with luxurious these occasions are in the spot since of Miami’s status for glamour. Sweetwood and the group at LUXnow are very aware of that desire and cater to it.

Enlargement

LUXnow commenced by serving Miami, Los Angeles and the New York tri-condition region. The achievement that they have experienced has permitted them to develop in the US to Aspen, Colorado, and internationally to idyllic places like the Bahamas and Mykonos, Greece.

LUXnow is also performing a thing pretty interesting and having their expert services to Havana, Cuba. There are pretty several offerings for Americans touring to Cuba and LUXnow will significantly aid these hunting to vacation to the island and experience a luxurious family vacation.

The application is choosing up steam really immediately looking at they only just released this 12 months. Hope for them to keep on their progress with the above $3 billion of luxury items they supply access to in vacation spot metropolitan areas throughout the entire world. You can obtain LUXnow for iOS or Android, choose a nearer glance at what they supply and start out preparing your fantasy holiday.