Luxurious floating hotel opened in Sweden

Framed by lush forests, surrounded by icy water and bathed in the bright winter sun, this new hotel in the Swedish Lapland sounds very special.

And that’s before you realize that the centerpiece is a circular structure that lies on the Lule River and is only accessible via a wooden walkway.

Welcome to the Arctic Bath, a floating hotel in the north of Scandinavia.

In the middle of this floating building is a huge ice bath that is exposed to the elements and offers a rather spectacular spa experience to those who brave the cold. The rest of the building consists of different saunas and bathing experiences.

The hotel’s 12 rooms are located on the banks of the river and on the water. The chic cabins offer a breathtaking view of the ever changing sky and a cozy, minimalist interior.

This new location, designed by architects Bertil Harström and Johan Kauppi, suggests a constant dialogue between nature and man-made structure.

Exceptional design

Designs for the Arctic Bath were premiered in early 2018. Its striking architecture and watery theme arouse the imagination of travelers around the world.

CEO Peter Engström explains to CNN Travel that it was not always easy to turn the hotel from design into reality. If the team had known the technical challenges in advance, they might have been put off completely.

The decision to place some of the rooms on land was made relatively late. While building on land is easier than on water, Engström said it has its own challenges of ensuring that the height of the cabin doesn’t interfere with the passage of fresh water and electricity.

The huts were built above ground so as not to pollute the environment, as sustainability is a “cornerstone” of the hotel ethos, according to Engström.

Now the Arctic Bath – about an hour and 15 minutes from Luleå Airport – is open to business travelers and also offers first-class culinary options in the hotel restaurant.

The topic of wellness is also at the top of the list of priorities for the Arctic Bath. The food is healthy and contains ingredients from the region. The main focus is on cold bathing to relieve muscle pain.

The ice bath, says Engström, is one of the hotel’s main attractions, although guests may be impressed by the idea.

“Fifty percent of the arriving guests say:” I will never do this “- but at least 90% really do the ice bath more than once and they are all enthusiastic!”

Activities offered include – not surprisingly, perhaps – yoga, mindfulness, and meditation.

There’s also an opportunity to enjoy nature – think about bear watching, horse riding, and wildlife photography classes.

During the winter months, the northern lights brighten the sky.

The Arctic Bath team also wants to bridge the gap between tourists and locals living in the nearby village of Harads. Guests can learn more about local Sami culture by visiting a local in their home.

“From the beginning, we invited the locals to stay with us,” says Engström. They wanted the Arctic Bath community to feel at home and provide feedback.

The team behind the new hotel also helped bring the nearby, successful Treehotel to life.

“I think TreeHotel has prepared the world for the Arctic Bath as the next project,” said Arctic Bath co-architect Bertil Harström in 2018.

