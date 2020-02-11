Luxury brands and contemporary art merge in China

In 2016, the Louis Vuitton Foundation organized the group exhibition “Bentu: Chinese Artists in a Time of Turbulence and Change” in the LVMH Group’s private museum in Paris, in which 12 contemporary Chinese artists explore the reality of today’s China. ‘Bentu’, which means ‘native soil’ in Mandarin, was not only due to its importance as an important exhibition of contemporary Chinese art in Europe (the first in a decade in France), but also as a declaration of intent of a milestone The LVMH and its group chairman Bernard Arnault demonstrate to the world’s largest luxury group an awareness and understanding of the importance of the Chinese market, especially the motivations, concerns and influence of Chinese millennia.

The theme of the show was premeditated: in the few years since the show, Chinese consumers have been responsible for more than half of the global growth in luxury spending, accounting for a third of total global spending, with the bulk of this contribution (around 80%) coming from from the Millennial generation after 1980 and 1990.

The purchasing power of this dynamic, digitally indigenous, young community is the dominant force in luxury retail today and has led to Bernard Arnault’s rapid prosperity (Forbes has now made him the second richest person in the world after Jeff Bezos from Amazon).

The ‘Bentu’ show does not make a direct connection between the group’s brands and Chinese art, but it does tune in for what’s to come: In recent years, there have been a number of blockbuster collaborations in China between art and luxury in which Brands also collaborate sponsored innovative exhibitions in renowned museums and / or produced seasonal campaigns in collaboration with Chinese contemporary artists.

These multi-faceted, digitally supported collaborations have helped some brands to make a name for themselves in the highly competitive luxury market in China through an emotional connection with independently thinking, experience-hungry Chinese millennial consumers. This combination of art and luxury in China has loosened the traditional, reserved and elitist positions of both industries and triggered a new movement towards access and inclusion that has proven to be a powerful engine in the global luxury market.

“Recent blockbuster art in China sponsored by luxury brands has brought art, intellectual ideas, and visually stimulating environments together with the latest digital technology, creating a deeply felt experience of branding in its enthusiastic audience.”

What is remarkable today is the varied, digital-first and integrative character of the latest fashion brand exhibitions and cultural programs in China.

Gucci’s exhibition “The Artist Is Present”, which was held in Shanghai last year, referred directly to the top-class and perhaps elitist retrospective 2010 of contemporary artist Marina Abramović at MOMA, in which photography and mobile phones were prohibited by direct promotion of photography, selfie take and art world Social content sharing, provision of custom backgrounds and digital stickers for WeChat.

With “Volez, Voguez, Voyagez”, Louis Vuitton took the visitors on a digitally supported journey through the history of the house and its association with luxury travel, whereby the show was widely advertised on social media as a publicly accessible cultural event in Shanghai.

The Chanel exhibition “Mademoiselle Privé” from summer 2019 celebrated Chanel’s passion for Chinese decoration design and Chinese art. The visitor experience was supported by mobile technologies, the ticket booking options, an on-site guide and special QR codes to unlock and expand hidden content provided reality “Chanel Masks”.

While art shows sponsored by fashion brands have historically aimed at the rich or “typical” museum audience, these new shows, supported by mass media, selfies and digitally sponsored shows sponsored by luxury brands, appeal to the broadest audience, be holistic and have an emotional understanding between trade fair visitors and Promote the brand.

“In China, contemporary art has become an outstanding creative engine for brand identification due to its emotional attachment to China’s millennial consumers, who are looking for brands with whom they can identify and who can experience them at different levels.”

Luxury brands have a long tradition of working with contemporary artists to spark interest in their products. In recent years, international brands have had great success working with contemporary Chinese artists to connect with Chinese consumers on a personal and creative level.

The multimedia artist Cao Fei, whose works were presented during the presentation of the “Bentu” by the Fondation Louis Vuitton, worked intensively with luxury brands: In 2017, Cao Fei followed in the footsteps of Jeff Koons and designed an “Art Car” for BMW. Use augmented reality on viewers’ phones to “draw” spiritual rays of light around and in the brand’s premium M6 GT3. This is a powerful interactive statement targeting a market where luxury vehicle sales have increased tremendously recently.

For autumn / winter 2019, Cao Fei worked with Prada on “Code Human”, a multidisciplinary study on the type of influence in the age of digital culture, with the Chinese pop star Kun. The futuristic campaign, which contained a short film, was understood as a statement on the essence of identity construction, which was well received by both fans of the brand and Kun: The video was viralized on Weibo and recognized as an important part of Prada long-term program of innovative projects on the chinese market.

“Art is one of the most important marketing factors for luxury brands in China today and appeals to a community of consumers who want to get in touch with brands at multiple levels.

Chinese millennials are the most powerful luxury consumers in the world. They grew up with unprecedented access to luxury brands and detailed information about their products, history and values, thanks to the ubiquity of social media platforms, mobile technology and the culture of peer-to-peer and influencer recommendations in China. Partly because of this level of access, they expect a higher level of engagement with the brands they want to identify with, which has resulted in luxury brands loosening their traditionally strictly controlled exclusivity codes in a more accessible, sincere, and sincere manner Customers.

The collaboration of luxury brands, art institutions and artists is just one of the many reasons for this easing that is changing the global luxury and consumer market. The extent of this change was stated by Antoine Arnault, the eldest son of Bernard Arnault: At the New York Times Luxury Conference 2017, LVMH Image Director and Berlutti CEO stated that winning in the luxury industry is from “transparency in communication “depends. and that there is nothing that can hide from consumers.

While not all brands should feel compelled to explore artistic collaborations, it is important that they understand the level of interaction that Chinese consumers expect from brands, and that these motivations and values ​​are no doubt shared by similar consumer demographics around the world , Brands that understand the emotional drivers of the Chinese millennia and have the confidence to put their brand benefits in the foreground and to put them at the center of their offer, in order to really connect with consumers and offer them unique and truly convincing experiences , are well positioned to be successful both in China and around the world.

Sophie Cheng is the managing director of FutureBrand China.