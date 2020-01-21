Luxury brands clear rental contracts in Hong Kong

divide

With the decline of the Hong Kong retail business, the luxury fashion brands LVMH and Prada lose their contracts. At the same time, prime retail rents fell late last year as social unrest impacted trade and discouraged many visitors to mainland China from visiting to support luxury demand, the Wall Street Journal reported.

According to the report, brokers said La Perla and Prada SpA intend to leave Russell Street this year, and Prada is not expected to renew a lease that ends in the summer. According to brokers, luxury retailer Louis Vuitton plans to close its location in Times Square Mall after the landlord has refused to cut rents.

The Chow Tai Fook Jewelry Group, a local jewelry heavyweight, plans to close up to 15 stores in coveted tourist areas. Mong Kok, Tsim Sha Tsui and Causeway Bay are to be added in April. For leases in Hong Kong, which will be extended in the second half of the current fiscal year, the company anticipates a decrease of 30 to 50 percent.

Brokers Cushman & Wakefield said Russell Street was the world’s most expensive shopping street in the second quarter of last year. On average, tenants paid $ 2,745 per square meter to secure the retail space at this location.

The financial center’s retail sales declined double-digit in November, and visitor arrivals dropped dramatically earlier this month, according to a report. In terms of value, retail sales fell by 23.6 percent compared to the previous year. However, the decline in November was slightly better than the record decline in October and economists’ forecasts.

Both larger and smaller merchants are affected by the ongoing protests in the city. Arrivals in mainland China made up the lion’s share of all Hong Kong visitors and decreased by 58 percent in November.

