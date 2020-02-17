[luxury-lakefront-home-in-heart-of-hendersonville-listed-for-$1.59-million]

CLOSE Hendersonville, Tennessee is the City by the Lake with plenty of fun on the water.

Larry and Kelli Smith have already sold their boat — a 44-foot cruiser they took all the way from their private dock in Hendersonville to Tampa, Florida — and now are selling their luxurious home on Old Hickory Lake.

They want to give the next owner the opportunity to build sweet memories like theirs.

“Our house is so special; we got married in the backyard,” said Larry Smith.

Opportunities to build memories like that are rare. There is a shortage of lakeside homes on the market in Sumner County, particularly those with private docks like the Smiths’, said their Realtor, Tammy Jeffers.

Demand for lake homes outpacing supply

Looking through listings on the MLS one day last week, Jeffers said there were only 22 houses on the market that fit that description. Another eight were under contract but had not closed.

Just 115 lakeside properties with features like the Smiths’ were on the market over the past year, said Jeffers, who leads The Jeffers Team at Benchmark Realty.

Demand for lakeside homes with direct access to the water is outpacing the supply, said Brad Shoulders, a Realtor who lives on Old Hickory Lake himself.

“There is a shortage of Old Hickory Lake homes for several reasons. There is very limited new construction on the lake due to lack of supply of land,” he said.

“Many people are moving into the area searching for lake homes and do not hesitate to pay the price tag that goes with a hot market. And lastly, existing lake homeowners like myself may want to sell and downsize, but there is not a supply of smaller lake homes to move to,” said Shoulders, a Realtor with oldhickorylakehomesforsale.com, affiliated with Vision Realty Partners.

‘An incredible place to raise your family’

The Smiths’ home, at 106 S. Governors Cove, is on the market for $1,590,000. The 4,200-square-foot house was built in 1989, and the next owner will no doubt want to remodel parts of the interior, said Larry Smith.

But the house has features that can be found in homes being built today. It has three bedrooms and 4.5 baths. There are two master bedroom suites, one on the main level and one upstairs. Features include three fireplaces, surround sound, walk-in closets and a wet bar.

The outdoor living area includes an in-ground pool and a covered deck. The 1-acre lot stretches to the lake and the oversized, private, deep-water dock where the Smiths kept their boat.

The house, on a cul-de-sac in the Governors Point subdivision, “is right in the middle of Hendersonville. It would be impossible to find a better location,” said Jeffers.

Larry Smith lived next door for 10 years before buying the property at 106 Governors Cove from his neighbor in 2001. That neighbor, a Realtor, bought Smith’s house.

Now the Smiths are planning to move to a 500-acre farm in Macon County, where they are building a home. They are ready to move on but are in no hurry to leave the lake.

“It’s an incredible place to raise your family,” said Larry Smith. “The fishing and all the activities.”

