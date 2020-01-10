Luxury, technical top features of Acura’s hand-built TLX – Boston Herald

Loading...

Owning many models of Acura – the luxury line from American Honda Motor Co. – has made it a personal favorite. Acura delivers in so many ways.

Acura now delivers a really rare beauty: the TLX. It is a combination of their previous TL and TSX models, both excellent cars that retain their value enormously. But this is not a normal TLX, it is a PMC edition. (OK, too many letters and acronyms, I understand, so to the point.)

Let’s start again. The traditional Acura NSX is its monstrous two-seater that competes with the Audi R8 and other mid-range engines (with the engine placed between the rear and front axle) sports cars with dream machines.

OK, well, the Acura TLX PMC Edition is a four-door sedan that was hand-built in the same factory as the NSX in Ohio! Do I have your attention now? Bingo!

The Acura TLX PMC edition is excellent. The PMC – which means Performance Manufacturing Center – is located in Marysville, Ohio. Only 360 Acura TLX PMCs are made. The PMC edition is a combination of Acura’s normal Advance and A-Spec, both top packages. A difference with the package options is the rare beautiful paint that can only be found on the NSX. The PMC paint has a curing process of more than four days. Assembly workers also perform advanced quality checks, such as with the NSX, including dyno tests, off-road simulations and engine / transmission leak checks.

Yes, a little drool was shown while driving this gem.

A perfect pair with the 3.5-liter V6 engine and a nine-speed gearbox with 290 hp and 267 lb.-ft. of the torque is just right for the medium-sized sedan from Acura. The Super Handling-All Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) is great as usual and does its job in difficult road conditions.

Acura, known for marketing to adults under 35 with families who just want a little more pep in their step, knows what it does with the TLX PMC. Acura aims to bring a limited number of adults to the market who love performance and style, while recognizing three things must match before a buyer is addicted: it must look good, drive great, and be priced correctly. Check, check, check!

What is the next step, the RDX or MDX with a PMC edition? Who knows, but we can’t wait!

List price: $ 48,950

As tested: $ 48,950

MPG: 20, city; 29 highway; 22.3 as tested