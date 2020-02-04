LV = General Insurance is launching the first language skills in the industry

LV = General Insurance (LV = GI), one of the UK’s largest life insurers, is the first to offer customers the option to vote for car insurance with Amazon Alexa or Google Home Assistant products. Customers can now find a number of answers to their car insurance by asking their smart speaker to open the course.

With the application, LV = GI car insurance customers can ask questions about their policy using their household assistants. The new language competence is the first of its kind in the general insurance industry and can initially answer over 500 policy-based questions that have been compiled from frequently asked questions about LiveChat and the call center. To ensure that the app works as effectively as possible, LV = GI is also constantly updated to add or refine answers and update the software as needed.

The alternative method of submitting policy information is designed to help people who are less able to check their documents using a computer or phone. It is also hoped that the application will reduce some of the more than 28,000 policy document questions that call center agents receive each month to free up time for more detailed calls or claims handling.

This is the first language competence of a direct insurer for car insurance customers. It is planned to add more products to the app in due course.

LV = GI worked with Rabbit and Pork to develop the functionality that will be available today on Amazon Alexa and Google Home Assistant devices.

Jon Mansley, Sales and Marketing Director of LV = GI, said: “At LV = GI, we always try to make things easier for our customers. With almost 13 million speakers sold in the UK in 2019, we thought a voice app could do this With the introduction of this new voice feature, customers can find out details about their policies in seconds by simply asking their smart device. “

John Campbell, general manager of Rabbit and Pork, said: “We are very excited to be working with LV = on this language project to help answer insurance questions, speed up and improve conversations. We are pleased to see both Google sites to launch simultaneously the Assistant and Alexa platforms, which allows us to reach a wider audience.

“It is important that companies like LV = are present on voice-based devices as they become part of our daily lives. We look forward to building on this first version with more content and functions in the future.”

// Presented in this article

Rabbit and pork

We are Rabbit & Pork – the experts for language experiences.

Find out more