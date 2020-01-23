Lying down Jean-Paul Gaultier bows last | Life

French fashion designer Jean-Paul Gaultier – AFP pic

PARIS, October 30 / PRNewswire / – Legendary French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier will retire from fashion yesterday after a spectacular show in Paris.

The loner creator was stunned on Friday when he announced that the haute couture show at a theater in the French capital would be his last.

The provocateur, who changed pop history by putting Madonna in a tapered bra, and who invented the “men’s skirt” and loved sport, said he hung up his scissors after 50 years in the business.

Given that Gaultier makes his last bow at the Theater du Chatelet, there are rumors that the 67-year-old showman could plunge into showbiz.

His “Fashion Freak Show”, a cheeky cabaret revue from his life, was a popular and critical hit.

With the slogan “Tout le monde est beau!” (“Everyone looks so good!”) It was a good feeling when he premiered it in 2018 at the Folies Bergere in Paris.

“Jean Paul-Gaultier has been saying for years: ‘I have to make a decision (about the future),” said fashion historian Olivier Saillard to AFP.

“I think the show’s success showed him a way,” he added.

“Laugh and cry”

“It was wonderful for him to see the public laugh and cry with him,” said the historian.

“It’s so much funnier than a 11-minute fashion show where people are always on the phone taking photos.”

The mischievous creator had previously worked out a cult following as the host of the late-night television program Eurotrash from the 1990s.

But Gaultier cultivated a mysterious feeling for his future when he announced his resignation and teased the journalists with a typical, funny video message that he recorded on a chaise longue.

“I have a new concept. I’ll tell you all the little secrets later. Sequel follows! Kisses! “He said.

His brand told AFP that its perfume brand and high-end haute couture business, Gaultier Paris, would live on.

In 2015, Gaultier stopped designing ready-to-wear clothing to focus on haute couture – extravagant handmade clothing that only the richest women in the world can afford.

The designer said his farewell show would end with a huge party – “Everyone will be there!” – which “will go on very, very late”.

French film and television stars and fashion kings are expected to appear in central Paris.

With Gaultier’s love of punk and burlesque, his friends Dita Von Teese and Spanish actress Rossy de Palma are unlikely to miss this event.

Even in normal times, his haute couture shows are a spectacle.

Body positive pioneer

Gaultier was nothing short of extravagant and a fashion prodigy. At the age of only 18 he became a personal assistant to the French dying Pierre Cardin.

From the beginning, he questioned gender stereotypes and conventional ideas about beauty and promoted “atypical” models.

“The face disfigured should not give up the application,” he added.

Gaultier accepted the ideas of body positivity and gender fluidity long before they became fashionable.

The American singer Beth Ditto and the bearded Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst were among the atypical models that he enchanted on the catwalk.

Saillard said the couturier has looked after many top designers over the years and “he is like a spiritual father to them”.

“He feels that fashion has changed terribly,” said Salliard.

It was also no secret that Gaultier was dissatisfied with the Catalan luxury company Puig, which bought its brand in 2011.

“He’s been designing nothing else for 50 years,” said Saillard. “He’ll be back, but in a different way.” – AFP Relax News