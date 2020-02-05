Lynyrd Skynyrd biopic Street Survivors premieres in Los Angeles

The controversial biopic Street Survivors of Lynyrd Skynyrd: The True Story Of The Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash will finally be released in 2020.

The film will premiere on February 16 as part of the Hollywood Reel Independent Film Festival in LA, before getting a wider American release in the spring.

Street Survivors tells the story of the plane crash that killed singer Ronnie Van Zant and five others, through the eyes of drummer Artimus Pyle, who worked as a consultant on the project.

“The story of this film – my story – is not just about the plane crash, but also about my personal relationship with the genius that Ronnie Van Zant was – who I loved as a brother and who I still love today wrong, “Pyle said in a press release.

The film has been stuck in developmental hell for several years. In 2017, production was blocked following a lawsuit by surviving original Skynyrd member Gary Rossington, the Van Zant family, as well as the family of guitarist Steve Gaines and his sister, background singer Cassie Gaines, who also died in the crash. The decision was annulled in 2018.

The current line-up of Lynyrd Skynyrd heads the British Ramblin ’Man Fair on Saturday, July 18.