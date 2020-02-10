Lyon defender Fernando Marcal scored a fun own goal in the 2-4 loss to Paris Saint-Germain

Lyon left-back Marcal scored a goal Kylian Mbappe would be proud of – too bad it was on the wrong net.

We’ve all had those moments in the FIFA game where we want to throw the controller out of the window after hitting the wood after the building game, which can only be seen at Camp Nou.

This is the point at which you switch your controller through the TV and leave FIFA

Outrageous own goal!

Nice finish to be fair… pic.twitter.com/YDLIkV2zAc

– Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 9, 2020

And on Sunday night against Mbappe’s team in Paris, Saint-Germain, the Brazilian left-back had that feeling when he scored one of the most bizarre own goals you’ll ever see 3-0 in Paris.

The goal seemed to change the game a bit when Martin Terrier and Moussa Dembele’s goals made a comeback in the seventh minute.

After just over ten minutes, Edinson Cavani put the game to bed when he restored PSG’s lead with two goals.

The 4-2 win leaves the champions at the top of Ligue 1 12 points ahead of Marseille, but the focus will undoubtedly be on Marcal’s striker finish, a moment he wants to forget as soon as possible.

Getty – Contributor

Marcal would be wise to stay away from social media for a few days