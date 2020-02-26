Lyon vs Juventus are living stream: How to enjoy Champions League clash for free – kick-off time, Tv Channel and talkSPORT protection

Lyon will be on the lookout to strike again from their inadequate league kind when they host Italian champions Juventus in their Champions League Round of 16 tie.

The French aspect only just produced it out of Team G and now confront a big endeavor to reach the quarter-finals of Europe’s elite opposition.

Lyon are at the moment seventh in Ligue one and confront a Juve side who are one of the favourites of Champions League glory this period.

The Serie A giants are business favourites in this knockout clash but have strike a patch of lousy kind possessing only received three of their previous 6 games.

AFP or licensors Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus get on Lyon in the Champions League Round of 16

Lyon vs Juventus: Day and time

The Champions League Round of 16 to start with leg will choose place on Wednesday, February 26.

It will kick off at 8pm Uk time and is currently being held at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

The second leg will acquire position on Tuesday, March 17 at the Juventus Stadium.

Lyon vs Juventus: Television channel and I dwell

The recreation will be shown dwell on BT Sport three, with coverage underway from seven: 30pm.

BT Activity subscribers can are living stream this match by means of the app on their computer, mobile and pill units.

Alternatively, EE cell phone consumers can check out the action for No cost with a three-month demo on the BT Sport app – just text Activity to 150.

Lyon vs Juventus: talkSPORT protection

talkSPORT 2 will have updates from the match this night, with our exhibit starting off at 7pm.

Ray Stubbs will bring you all the newest motion as it takes place in France.

To tune in, just click below for the dwell stream or simply click the radio player beneath.

Lyon vs Juventus: Group news

Lyon are missing a host of ex-Premier League stars like Rafael, Memphis Depay and Jeff Reine-Adelaide.

Oumar Solet and Youssouf Kone are also absent.

Juventus will be missing Merih Demiral for the remainder of the year, but Giorgio Chiellini could make his initial Champions League visual appearance of the time soon after returning from injury.

Douglas Costa and Gonzalo Higuain are also sidelined for the Italian giants.