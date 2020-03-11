Joan Lawrie (left), Lyra McKee’s mother, tragically died in hospital last night (Twitter / @ NioiclinAoidh)

The mother of journalist murdered by Lyra McKee’s young mother has died tragically “with a broken heart”, her family says.

oan Lawrie died in a Belfast hospital on Tuesday night, weeks before the death of their young son. According to the Belfast Telegraph, he was not cured.

The 29-year-old journalist was shot dead by an anti-government activist while pointing to riots that erupted in Derry on April 18 last year. Then she was a great visitor to her disabled mother, whose health deteriorated greatly after she was killed.

In a television interview, one family member said: “My mother-in-law died last night with a broken heart. She cannot survive without her baby Lira.

“My mother-in-law, whom I love with all my heart, will love you forever. A mother and her daughter rest in eternal peace.”

Posting on Facebook, Lyra’s older sister Nichola McKee Corner criticized the new IRA and directly blamed her mother for the death and for Lyra’s cause.

“The b ***** ds who killed my baby sister should also be sentenced to kill my mother – they killed her the day they killed their precious daughter,” she said.

“Mother, give our dear daughter Lyra a kiss. Love you all forever. My heart is comforted to know you are together. Always in my heart.”

Lawrie died before killing their daughter.

Four men, aged 20, 27, 29 and 52, were arrested after the new IRA was responsible for the murder of Lyra McKee, and shortly after, 52-year-old Paul McIntyre was found.

Last week the attorney general agreed with the appeal and refused to grant McIntyre’s bail. Seeing that he could be offended again, he ordered that he should remain in jail while the case was pending.